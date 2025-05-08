Power Innovation at Tech & AI LIVE London - Partner with BizClik

LONDON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik invites select media outlets and publications to join Tech & AI LIVE London , hosted by Technology Magazine and Cyber Magazine, on 14–15 May 2025 at 155 Bishopsgate.

With just days to go, this is the final opportunity for media brands to elevate their presence, engage with senior technology, AI, and cyber professionals, and align with one of the UK's most influential B2B platforms.

Over 1,500 in-person and virtual attendees are expected, including executives from across the UK and Europe.

Why Become a Media Partner

Join world-class outlets such as AI Magazine, ISPA UK, Women in Tech Forum, Teens in AI, and AI Tools Network in amplifying the global dialogue on enterprise technology and innovation.

Official media partners will benefit from:

Association with globally recognised tech, AI and cybersecurity leaders

Access to exclusive interviews and editorial opportunities

Collaboration on pre- and post-event content

Visibility to a senior C-, V- and D-level audience

Logo placement, backlinks and amplification across Technology Magazine , AI Magazine and BizClik platforms

Media partners play a key role in amplifying global conversations around AI strategy, cybersecurity, enterprise IT and digital transformation.

Event Highlights

40+ internationally acclaimed speakers, including:

Dr. Kathrin Kind , Director AI & Advanced Analytics, Cognizant

Amit Thawani , CIO, Lloyds Banking Group

Elena Sinel FRSA, Founder & CEO, Teens in AI

Hundreds of in-person and virtual networking opportunities

Co-located with Cyber LIVE, expanding reach across tech and cyber audiences

CPD-accredited – one CPD point awarded per hour of learning

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech and AI. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and live events, we connect enterprise leaders with executive audiences to enable strategic business engagement.