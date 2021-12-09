Power Inductor Market to Cross US$ 3.75 Bn by 2031; Development of Next-gen Products for Automotive Power Circuits Stirs Market Growth, says TMR Study

- Rising demand for data servers for the ever-increasing data processing requirements is contributing to the growth of the power inductor market

- Focus of product manufacturers for revenue generation from power supplies, radios, and telecom equipment applications to offset high cost of raw materials for power inductors gathers steam

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformation of electronic circuitry for new-age consumer electronics is fuelling the growth of the power inductor market. Power inductors are being used as energy storage devices in switched-mode power devices to generate DC current.

The increasing applications of power inductor in power electronics is creating new growth frontiers for the power inductor market. Power inductor works alongside a capacitor and prevents sudden fluctuations in the current and output voltage of the power supply.

The power inductor market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

Power Inductor Market – Key Findings of Report

Downsize of ECU Power Circuits Expands Automotive Applications

The rising need to downsize power circuits of electronic circuit units (ECU) of automotive components with higher current handling capability is creating incremental opportunities in the power inductor market. The initiatives undertaken by Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH to build a product portfolio in power inductors and capitalizing on the same is a case in point.

In addition, low loss characteristics of power inductors are preferred to help attain the high efficiency of ECU power circuits and contribute toward simplifying the thermal design process of automotive components. This is driving manufacturers of power inductors to use metal composite monolithic structures for high reliability of ECU design subject to severe environmental conditions.

Besides, electrification of automobiles is leading to advantages such as lightweight and option to install flexible electronic control that allows increased performance for new automotive applications. The development of next-gen power inductors helps to deliver superior characteristics in ECU power circuits of automobiles. The development of MPXV power inductors from KEMET Corporation that combines low DC resistance with slow saturation characteristics and more temperature stability than conventional ferrite-core inductors is an example.

Nonetheless, manufacturers in the power inductor market are creating devices with superior saturation profile thus enables DC switching power supplies to remain functional in situations of high inrush current. This is anticipated to favor the growth of the power inductor market.

Need for Improved Reliable Performance of Medical Devices Stimulates Product Demand

The role of some electronics manufacturing companies for the development of power inductors for medical applications is gaining momentum. This involves strengthening the production of metal alloy power inductors leading to high reliability and high performance outcome of miniature devices. This is complemented with initiatives for the development of a wide range of power inductors in terms of sizes, materials, and construction to serve the ceaseless demand for smartphones and automotive devices that require high levels of reliability in the power supply circuits.

Industrial Power Inductors Witness Demand for Power Actuators

Industrial power inductors are required to be characteristic of low saturation, increased temperature stability, and low loss at high frequency for industrial environments. In order to serve this, manufacturers in the power inductor market are developing products that can withstand such harsh environments and remain functional for longer duration. This involves fabricating the core with the help of metal composites and a monolithic mold structure. The resultant compact designs of power inductor are half in size to their ferrite composed counterparts.

Power Inductor Market – Growth Drivers

Shift in demand for compact consumer electronics creates demand for advanced power inductors that feature wire winding, multi layering, thin-film due to their reduced size, and increased efficiency propels growth of the power inductor market

Development of cutting-edge industrial power inductors that deliver high power efficiency and display long working life for harsh environments to bolster growth of the power inductor market

Power Inductor Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the power inductor market are TDK Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and AVX Corporation.

The power inductor market is segmented as follows;

Power Inductor Market, by Core

Shielded

Non-shielded

Power Inductor Market, by Mounting

Surface Mount Technology

Through Hole Technology

Power Inductor Market, by Type

Wire-wound

Multilayer

Thin-film Power Supply

Power Inductor Market, by Material

Air Core

Ferromagnetic/Ferrite Core

Iron Core

Metal Alloy

Others

Power Inductor Market, by Application

Consumer Electronics

Mobiles & Smartphones



Laptops



Tablets



Notebooks



Computers



Televisions



Others

Automotive

Body Electronics



Central Body Control Module





Headlamps, Tail Lamps and Interior Lighting





Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Controllers (HVAC)





Doors, Window Lift and Seat Control



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems



Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)





Automatic Parking Control





Collision Avoidance System/ Car Black Box System



Infotainment and Cluster Electronics



Audio Subsystem: Head Unit and Trunk Amp





Digital Instrument Cluster





In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) And Navigation



Chassis and Safety Electronics



Airbag Control Unit





Electronic Stability Control System (ESC)





Electric Parking Brake





Electronic Power Steering (EPS)



Engine and Powertrain Systems



Electric pumps, motor control and auxiliaries





Powertrain control module (PCU)/Engine Control unit (ECU)





Transmission Control Unit (TCU)

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Power Inductor Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

