Power Dot to Use Sitetracker to Help with Pan-European EV Charging Station Rollout

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, has further expanded its European customer base with the recent addition of Power Dot , the leading public EV destination charging station operator. Power Dot is rapidly expanding its footprint in Belgium, France, Luxemburg, Spain, Poland and Portugal. With Sitetracker's help, the company will be able to better plan and build critical and much-needed EV charging stations more quickly.

"With staff in four countries and aggressive growth targets, we needed a centralized way to manage and analyze our thousands of deployments, but we also needed something with a quick installation cycle and that was intuitive, so new staff could use it immediately," said Power Dot CEO Luis Santiago Pinto.

Built on Salesforce, the Sitetracker platform provides smart technologies such as AI and analytics to predict project performance and improve business outcomes. The ability to track high-volume EV projects in the cloud enables Power Dot to roll out energy infrastructure faster. Easily managing sites, financials, projects, vendors, permitting, and ongoing maintenance also helps companies like Power Dot gain better visibility and efficiency. Additionally, customers gain the ability to:

Collaborate in real-time with one view of their business across numerous vendors, projects, and assets

Identify trends and business insights for effective decision-making

Create personalized views to see more relevant data

Power Dot plans to grow its use of the Sitetracker platform throughout its scaled deployments.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, KPN, Segra, and ChargePoint manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker is accelerating the path to digital equity and a more sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit https://www.sitetracker.com/.

