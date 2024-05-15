Power Beyond Limits with BLUETTI New AC240 IP65 Weatherproof Portable Power Station

BERLIN, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, the pioneer in portable power solutions, is gearing up to revolutionize outdoor adventures once again with its latest innovation, the AC240 IP65 Water Resistant and Dustproof Portable Power Station.

AC240

Building upon the success of its predecessor, the AC60, BLUETTI is now raising the bar with the AC240. Scheduled for launch on May 20th, this powerhouse provides increased power, quicker charging, expandable capacity, and more. It's designed to empower adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, and emergency responders alike, enabling them to push boundaries regardless of the weather conditions.

With an impressive 2.400 W output, the AC240 effortlessly fuels a host of devices including fridges, window air conditioners, microwaves, and coffee makers. Its 1.536 Wh LFP battery can sustain a 20 cu. ft. fridge (1,2 kWh/day) for at least one day. Plus, with its powerlifting mode, even resistive loads like a hot plate can draw up to 3.600 watts, ensuring no task is too demanding.

Featuring a plethora of outlets, including 4 standard AC outlets, a car outlet, 2 USB-A, two USB-C, and a 12V/30A RV port, the AC240 caters to diverse power needs. Ideal for RV or boat owners, it seamlessly integrates into off-grid power systems for self-sustained adventures.

Never worry about running out of power in the wild with the flexible AC240：

One AC240 can accept up to four B210 packs, for a total capacity of 10.136 Wh. These packs can function as standalone power banks with water resistance, 3 DC outputs, and charging options.

Moreover, with its responsive UPS function, which swiftly detects outages and automatically switches to battery power within 15 milliseconds, —a speed that leads the industry—which provides a straightforward and robust solution for uninterrupted power supply indoors and out.

With app control support, you can manage power, adjust charging speed, switch UPS modes, and more.

Availability and Pricing

The BLUETTI AC240 will be available for purchase on BLUETTI's official website and Amazon starting May 20th 3PM CET , with exclusive early bird pricing for both standalone AC240 units and bundles with B210 expansion batteries.

Exclusive discounts can also be stacked: 100AC240PR

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future by offering affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu

