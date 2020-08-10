Powder Coatings Market worth $14.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed), End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, Furniture), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Powder Coatings market size will grow to USD 14.9 billion by 2025 from USD 11.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2025 period. APAC is the largest consumer of powder coatings. Growth in various end-use industries, stringent environmental regulations, and technological advancements are the factors driving the powder coatings market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151375565

Browse in-depth TOC on "Powder Coatings Market"

467 – Tables

74 – Figures

456 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/powder-coatings-market-151375565.html

Thermoset resin segment is projected to be the largest segment of the Powder Coatings market.

The thermoset resin segment is expected to lead the growth during the forecast period. Thermoset powder coatings are used on a wide array of automotive, appliances, and general industrial products. An increasing number of end users demand powder coatings for high quality and durable finish, allowing for maximized production, improved efficiencies, and simplified environmental compliance. Thermoset powder coating systems offer broad formulation flexibility. They are very durable and are widely used in both decorative and functional applications. Thermosetting powders are derived from polyester, epoxy-polyester hybrid, epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and other resins.

Appliance industry is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the Powder Coatings market.

The appliance industry is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of Powder Coatings. Factors such as increase in per capita income and consumer spending, changing consumer preferences, and growing need for automation and technology advancements, are behind the rapid growth of the powder-coated appliances market. The developing economies of India, Brazil, and Russia are expected to be key consumers during the projected period because of the developing consumer goods market in these countries. China has been the largest revenue generator in the appliances industry.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151375565

APAC is the largest Powder Coatings market, globally.

APAC is the leading market for Powder Coatings. Countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are investing heavily in various end-use industries, which is likely to influence the growth of the powder coatings market in these countries. The market in the APAC region will witness a significant rise owing to the growth of the electronics and automotive industries in China, Thailand, India, South Korea, and Taiwan. Increasing demand for consumer goods, including washing machines and refrigerators, in countries such as India, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand, is expected to boost the demand for powder coating in these applications.

The key players profiled in the Powder Coatingsmarket report are PPG Industries, Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), and Jotun A/S (Norway).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Coatings Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Alkyd), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder), End-Use Industry (General Industrial, Protective, Automotive, Aerospace, Wood, Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-coatings-market-746.html

Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), Application (Architectural [Residential, Non-residential], Industrial), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/paint-coating-market-156661838.html

Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market by Substrate (Non-metal, Metal), Resin (Polyester & Hybrids, Epoxy & Hybrids, PU, Acrylic), End-use Industry (Furniture, Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Electronics, Medical), and Region - Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/low-temperature-powder-coating-market-171394651.html

Waterborne Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, PTFE, PVDF, PVDC), Application (Architectural and Industrial), Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/waterborne-waterbased-coatings-market-205422792.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/powder-coatings-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/powder-coatings.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets