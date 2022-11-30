Powder-Actuated Tools Market to Record USD 646.98 Million by 2027. Advanced Product Launches Like Automatic Tools will Keep Vendors Ahead in the Competition - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, powder-actuated tools market to grow at a CAGR of 2.17% during 2022-2027. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries, such as India and China, due to several national government initiatives for infrastructure development have contributed to a surge in commercial and residential construction activities, which is anticipated to enhance the demand for powder-actuated tools during the forecast period. The future of the market will rely on the development of new product features. For instance, market players have designed automatic powder-actuated tools that are safer in comparison with manual powder-actuated tools. Thus, the launch of advanced products has enabled global vendors to capture market attention.

Powder-Actuated Tools Market

With the growth in DIY culture and the demand for more user-friendly tools, vendors are developing tools that are suitable for both industrial and DIY activities. However, the price is set to become a major factor for vendors to gain an edge in the market. Also, proper certification is required for powder-actuated tools before using the tool.

Furthermore, the growth of the players in the market depends on their financial performance, GDP growth, and industry development. High capital requirements and rapid advances in technologies are the major entry barriers for new players. In addition, attaining sustainability, expanding into other geographies, and reviving domestic demand are essential factors for vendors.

Powder- Actuated Tools Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 646.98 Million Market Size (2021) USD 567.98 Million CAGR (2021-2027) 2.19 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segmentation Type of Operation, End-user, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Cost-efficient powder actuated tools, growing construction industry, and growth in the use of fasteners Competitive Landscape Business overview and product offerings Companies Profiled in the Report Hilti, Ramset, Tapcon, DEWALT, Simpson Strong-Tie, CS Industries, Walter Machine, Allfasteners, Powers Fasteners, Alma Bolt Company (ABC) Fastener, Hsin Ho, Pregun Industrial, S.Johnston, United Fasteners, Superfix, Tarboya, and Ronix Page number 206 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3583

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request for free sample report now

Most major vendors continually compete for the leading position in the market, and several local vendors account for occasional spurts of competition. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players continue to expand their footprint in the market, regional vendors such as United Fasteners and Hsin Ho will find it increasingly difficult to compete with these global players. The competition will be solely based in terms of features such as durability, safety, technology, services, and price.

Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations to enjoy a competitive advantage. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries across APAC and Latin America, to gain a greater market share. Additionally, improving global economic conditions will fuel the growth of the market, making it an attractive time to launch new products.

Company Profiles

Hilti

Ramset

Tapcon

DEWALT

Simpson Strong-Tie

CS Industries

Walter Machine

Allfasteners

Powers Fasteners

Alma Bolt Company (ABC) Fastener

Hsin Ho

Pregun Industrial

S.Johnston

United Fasteners

Superfix

Tarboya

Ronix

Market Segmentation

Type of Operation

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

End-user

Construction

Manufacturing

Market Trends & Opportunities

Growing Demand for Prefabricated Buildings

Increasing Opportunities in Insulating Fastenings

Rising Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

In 2021, North America emerged as the largest powder-actuated tools market. The presence of large-scale industries, such as construction, is driving the market for powder-actuated tools in the region. Furthermore, the DIY culture is highly predominant in North America, and therefore, tools such as compact and strong powder-actuated tools could have greater demand in the region.

Geographically, Europe was the second-largest market for powder-actuated tools since the region is home to world-class manufacturing facilities, which accounted for approximately 28.54% of the global powder-actuated tools market in 2021. The major markets for powder-actuated tools in the region include the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. Other markets, such as Finland and Poland, are expected to be promising markets for powder-actuated tools owing to rising purchasing and increased industrial growth. The growing popularity of DIY in European home improvement projects is also expected to drive the demand for tools such as powder-actuated tools.

Geography

APAC

China



India



South Korea



Japan



Australia

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



France



Italy



Germany



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Reports:

Hand File Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global hand file tools market is expected to reach USD 436.12 million by 2027 from USD 340.20 billion in 2021. The demand for file tools is directly proportional to the need for hand tools which is closely linked to the demand for industrial requirements. During the COVID-19 crisis, most economic activities were suspended in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2020, resulting in a drop in the global industrial tool requirements. The key revenue-generating end-users were impacted by the construction, automotive, machinery, and handicrafts manufacturing industries, resulting in an inevitable drop in demand for new hand tools. The sale of the existing stock itself was complex. This, in turn, lowered the demand for hand file tools in the market.

Cordless Power Tools Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global cordless power tools market is expected to reach $35.62 billion by 2027 from $21.17 billion in 2022. Cordless power tools are battery-operated portable equipment for various commercial, residential, and other DIY activities. These compact and wireless tools can be installed with either brushed or brushless motors for operation. While the growth in the Li-ion batteries stimulates the demand for cordless power tools, the high operational and maintenance costs hamper the market's growth.

Hand Tools Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global hand tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing requirements for screwdrivers in the consumer electronics industry drive market growth. Many small and medium manufacturers sell the product at a cheaper rate, so the bargaining power of buyers is very high. Power-driven hand tools may challenge the demand for manual screwdrivers, thus driving growth in the power tools market.

Garden Hand Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The garden hand tool market was valued at USD 17.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.53 billion by 2026. The garden hand tools market is highly competitive with the presence of various players. Vendors are expected to expand their international presence to increase their footprints in the garden hand tools industry. Especially in the fast-developing countries such as Europe, US, and Middle East & Africa to gain more market share. Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with required accessories, posing a threat to competitors' products. The growth of the market players depends on the competitive landscape, GDP growth, and industry development.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.4.1 MARKET BY TYPE

4.4.2 MARKET BY END-USER

4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

7.1.2 MARKET TRENDS

7.1.3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

7.1.4 MARKET DRIVERS

7.1.5 MARKET CHALLENGES

7.1.6 SEGMENT REVIEW

7.1.7 COMPANY & STRATEGIES

7.1.8 COMPANY PROFILES

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 HISTORY OF POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS

8.3 VELOCITY

8.3.1 HIGH-VELOCITY

8.3.2 LOW-VELOCITY

8.4 POWER LOAD

8.5 FASTENER TYPES

8.5.1 DRIVE PINS

8.6 REQUIREMENTS FOR USING POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS

8.6.1 REQUIREMENTS FOR QUALIFIED OPERATORS

8.7 RESTRICTIONS APPLIED TO USE POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS

8.7.1 OSHA RULES FOR POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS

8.8 TYPE

8.8.1 AUTOMATIC POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS

8.8.2 SEMI-AUTOMATIC POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS

8.8.3 MANUAL POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS

8.9 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8.9.1 MATERIAL SUPPLIERS

8.9.2 MANUFACTURERS

8.9.3 DISTRIBUTORS

8.9.4 APPLICATION

8.11 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

8.11.1 WHAT ARE FASTENERS USED IN POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS CALLED?

8.11.2 IS A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL A FIREARM?

8.11.3 WHAT IS THE HIGHEST & LOWEST POWER LOAD LEVEL FOR A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL?

8.11.4 ARE POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS THE SAME AS GAS-ACTUATED TOOLS?

8.11.5 WHEN SHALL A POWDERED ACTUATED TOOL BE LOADED?

8.11.6 HOW TO DISPOSE OF LIVE POWDER LOADS?

8.11.7 IS IT NECESSARY TO BE CERTIFIED TO OPERATE A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL?

8.11.8 IS ONE CERTIFICATION APPLICABLE TO ALL BRANDS?

8.11.9 WHAT HAZARDS ARE ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS?

8.11.10 HOW TO HANDLE A MISFIRE WHEN USING A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL?

8.11.11 WHAT ARE THE SAFETY RULES FOR USING A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL?

8.11.12 WHAT IS THE MINIMUM DISTANCE THAT MUST BE KEPT CLEAR USING A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL ON A WALL?

8.12 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

8.12.1 RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

8.12.2 COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION

8.12.3 PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURAL CONSTRUCTION

8.13 GLOBAL ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

8.13.1 MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW

8.13.2 REAL GDP GROWTH

8.14 US-CHINA TRADE ISSUES

8.15 COVID-19 SCENARIO

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR PREFABRICATED BUILDINGS

9.2 INCREASING OPPORTUNITIES IN INSULATING FASTENINGS

9.3 INCREASING PROMINENCE OF ASIAN MANUFACTURING

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 COST-EFFICIENT POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS

10.2 GROWING CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

10.3 GROWTH IN THE USE OF FASTENERS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 FLUCTUATIONS IN RAW MATERIAL PRICING

11.2 LOW-COST LABOR IN DEVELOPING ECONOMIES

11.3 STRINGENT REGULATORY STANDARDS & SAFETY CONCERNS

11.4 GROWING POPULARITY OF GAS-ACTUATED AND OTHER TOOLS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 TYPE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 MANUAL

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 SEMI-AUTOMATIC

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 AUTOMATIC

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 END-USER

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 CONSTRUCTION

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 MANUFACTURING

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 GEOGRAPHY

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

16 NORTH AMERICA

16.5 KEY COUNTRIES

16.5.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17 EUROPE

17.5 KEY COUNTRIES

17.5.1 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5.3 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 APAC

18.5 KEY COUNTRIES

18.5.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 LATIN AMERICA

19.5 KEY COUNTRIES

19.5.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

20.5 KEY COUNTRIES

20.5.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5.2 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

22 COMPANY PROFILES

22.1 HILTI

22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

22.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

22.2 RAMSET (ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS)

22.3 TAPCON (ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS)

22.4 DEWALT (STANLEY BLACK & DECKER)

22.5 SIMPSON STRONG-TIE

22.6 CS INDUSTRIES

22.7 WALTER MACHINE

22.8 ALLFASTENERS

22.9 POWERS FASTENERS

22.10 ALMA BOLT COMPANY (ABC) FASTENER

22.11 HSIN HO

22.12 PREGUN INDUSTRIAL

22.13 R.S.JOHNSTON

22.14 UNITED FASTENERS

22.15 SUPERFIX

22.16 TARBOYA

22.17 RONIX

23 REPORT SUMMARY

23.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

23.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

24 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

24.1 TYPE

24.2 END-USER

24.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

24.4 NORTH AMERICA

24.4.1 TYPE

24.4.2 END-USER

24.5 EUROPE

24.5.1 TYPE

24.5.2 END-USER

24.6 APAC

24.6.1 TYPE

24.6.2 END-USER

24.7 LATIN AMERICA

24.7.1 TYPE

24.7.2 END-USER

24.8 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

24.8.1 TYPE

24.8.2 END-USER

25 APPENDIX

25.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959025/Powder_Actuated_Tools_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence