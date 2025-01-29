Poultry Medicine/Pharmaceuticals Market to Hit USD 6.68 Billion by 2029 with 5.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market valued at US$ 4.73 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.9%, reaching US$ 5.01 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$ 6.68 billion by 2029.

The growth of the poultry medicine/pharmaceutical industry can be attributed to the rising global population and consumption of poultry meat and eggs leading to more poultry farming practiced notably in the developing regions where poultry is the cheapest source of protein. This growth in poultry medicine/production also brings with it the challenge of disease prevention and control as poultry is often attacked by diseases like Newcastle disease and coccidiosis. Enhanced consumer consciousness, safety concerns and strict law compliance towards the use of antibiotics in food animals have also influenced the market demand in that there is a high demand of vaccines, probiotics, and immune boosters as opposed to antibiotics. In addition to advancements in means of disease control growth enhancing products such as vaccines, in ovo vaccination technology geared towards delivery of vaccines has also worked to enhanced control of diseases among large scale farms. As such, with the emerging regions in Asia, Latin America and Africa increasing poultry production at an exponential rate, the market has also been enhancing towards supplying health solutions for healthy and productive farming dominantly in the sustainable manner.

Based on animal type, the chickens registered the highest share in cold plasma market, people all over the world eat a lot of chicken and eggs, which makes them affordable sources of protein. For this reason, poultry farming has recorded a high level of growth especially in developing economies that have dense populations and elevated rates of urbanization which call for higher levels of production. Moreover, chickens are quite susceptible to other infectious agents such as Newcastle disease, Infectious Bronchitis, and Coccidiosis, which calls for adequate vaccinations and attention to drugs in order to sustain the health and the productiveness of the flock maintained. Also, as poultry farming has a high risk of diseases that have a dramatically negative effect on the economy and the poultry markets, there has been an increase in the measures put on the production of chicken meat and eggs among others. Thus a lot of research and development is being directed by the pharmaceutical companies into the development of products for the chickens which is the leading segment of the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market.

Based on product, vaccines hold the most significant market share of the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals, due to their necessity for controlling diseases, which are integral to large-scale poultry farming. These birds, especially chickens, are prone to highly contagious diseases like Newcastle disease, Infectious Bronchitis, and Avian Influenza. When not controlled, they have the potential to incur the greatest losses. Vaccination is an effective tool that controls these diseases and therefore improves the health of a flock and enhances productivity. In addition, the greater regulatory pressure to reduce the use of antibiotics in livestock production makes poultry producers increasingly rely on vaccines as a means of disease prevention that is not reliant on antibiotics, thus assisting in the fight against problems of antibiotic resistance. Ongoing innovations in vaccine technology, such as in ovo (in-egg) vaccination, make it possible to achieve efficient mass immunization, saving time and labor while improving disease control on large farms. The vaccines are now the most preferred choice in ensuring sustainable control of poultry diseases, hence placing them in the limelight in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market, with a resultant increasing demand for safer poultry products.

Based on disease indication, newcastle disease hold the most significant market share of the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals, due to its severe economic and production impacts on the global poultry industry. As a highly infectious viral disease, it poses a major threat to flock health, leading to high mortality rates, reduced productivity, and trade restrictions in outbreak scenarios. The live attenuated, inactivated, and recombinant vaccines have dominated this market segment widely. Moreover, increased awareness, government-ordered vaccination programs, and continuous improvement in vaccine technology, such as thermostable and vector-based solutions, continue to strengthen newcastle disease as the prime concern in poultry disease control strategies.

Based on route of administration, the oral route of administration is the most practical, efficient, and economic route for treatment delivery in large flocks. The major reason why poultry producers prefer oral administration is that it is relatively easy to administer the medicine through water or feed; it will ensure all birds receive the necessary dose without the need for individual handling, which would be both labor-intensive and stressful to the birds. This route is especially advantageous in preventive care, wherein drugs such as antibiotics, probiotics, and vitamins can be added to water systems and arrive quickly at the birds' consumption sites, reducing diseases from spreading among flocks. The oral method can also be delivered flexibly, and its use is better for vaccines, probiotics, and immune boosters that play a vital role in maintaining health and productivity in the flocks. Oral administration is easy and scalable, which places it as the first option for large-scale poultry operations. This cements its foremost position in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market.

Based on region poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share of poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals as the poultry industry is experiencing high growth rates, mostly on account of the soaring demand for readily affordable sources of protein like chicken and eggs. Such a demand is also seen across China, India, and Indonesia, primarily supported by the population growth, middle-class expansion, and urbanization of the populace that consumes meat in larger quantities. This demand has been fueled by the increasing number of large-scale poultry farms in the region and the susceptibility of the region to infectious poultry diseases, including Avian Influenza, Newcastle disease, and Infectious Bronchitis.

The prominent players in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market are MSD (US), Elanco (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Ceva Sante Animale (France), Zoetis Service LLC (US), Virbac (France), Phibro Animal Health (US).

MSD (US)

MSD Animal Health is one of the top companies in the global animal health sector and an important player in the market of poultry pharmaceuticals. With extensive range of products devoted to poultry health, MSD has made inroads in developed markets with vaccines, novel drug delivery systems, and sophisticated disease prevention and treatment modalities. The company's main objective is improving productivity and animal health, more specifically for the poultry industry the problems of infectious agents, respiratory problems, and growth promotion.

ELANCO (US)

Elanco Animal Health, a global leader in animal health, has established a significant market share in poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals. Elanco's approach to poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals has allowed it to create a variety of necessary solutions to the critical health needs in poultry farming ranging from infectious diseases to parasite management. The product portfolio of the world leader, it includes antibiotics, vaccines, anticoccidials, parasiticides, nutritional health and other solutions. The product is well accepted in the markets globally and especially in the Americas, Europe and Asia pacific regions. R&D becomes one of the major driver of such growth and new strategies within the company focus on partnering with universities and other biotech companies to enhance the company's pipeline of products.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM (GERMANY)

Boehringer Ingelheim, located in Germany, is one of the major players globally in animal medicines, specifically in the poultry division engaged in the enhancement of poultry health with the help of vaccines, therapeutics, and biosecurity measures. Boehringer Ingelheim's unyielding focus on R&D is to enhance the Company's product pipeline especially towards vaccine development and non-antibiotic treatments. In addition, the company has a solid presence across the globe enabling it to operate in different regulatory regimes without any challenges. All these strengths in addition to sustainability and provision of extension services to the farmers enable Boehringer Ingelheim to dominate the global poultry medicine/pharmaceutical market, which has current and future promises of healthy and sustainable poultry production.

