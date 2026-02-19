Poultry Feed Market to Hit US$ 339.07 Billion by 2032, Driven by Additives and Antibiotic-Free Feed, Reveals Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maximize Market Research's Global Poultry Feed Market Outlook (2025–2032) highlights that the global poultry feed market, valued at USD 233.02 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 339.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by rising global demand for feed additives, antibiotic-free poultry feed, precision nutrition, and sustainable poultry feed solutions.

Poultry Feed Market

"Poultry feed market accelerates with additive-rich, antibiotic-free solutions, uncovering strategic opportunities, reveals Maximize Market Research."

Key Market Trends & Insights from the Poultry Feed Market Report

By Poultry Type: Broilers dominate in volume but face margin pressures due to price sensitivity, while layers offer stable recurring demand and predictable feed intake cycles. Turkey feed, though niche, delivers high additive intensity and premium pricing opportunities.

Feed Form & Ingredient Trends: Pellets and crumbles dominate due to digestibility and reduced wastage, while feed additives such as enzymes, amino acids, probiotics, and phytogenics are the fastest-growing segment, with an expected CAGR of 7–9% through 2032. Antibiotic growth promoters are being replaced by sustainable alternatives, driving innovation and regulatory compliance.

Volume Economics: Global poultry feed consumption exceeds 600–650 million metric tons annually, making it the largest segment in compound animal feed. Broilers consume 3.8 kg of feed per bird per 42-day cycle, while layers and turkeys show higher protein-density feed requirements.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific: Largest poultry feed consuming region, with 32–35% of global feed volume. Growth fueled by urbanization, rising protein demand, and government-backed poultry expansion programs.

North America: Focused on precision nutrition, regulatory compliance, and adoption of high-margin feed additives.

Europe: Market shifts toward antibiotic-free formulations, enzyme and probiotic adoption, and premium feed economics due to regulatory pressure.

Competitive Landscape: Integrated poultry giants like CP Group, Cargill, and New Hope leverage scale and captive feed operations. Additive specialists such as DSM, Evonik, and BASF dominate margins in feed formulation. Regional champions including De Heus and For Farmers maintain local flexibility and proximity advantages.

Innovation & White Spaces: Despite high additive adoption in large integrator operations, mid-sized farms and smallholders remain underserved. Opportunities exist in climate-specific feeds, digital feed advisory services, antibiotic-free formulations, and private-label feed production models.

Strategic Takeaways

Feed demand is structurally inelastic, ensuring volume growth even during raw material price volatility.

Margins are shifting upstream toward formulation intelligence, additives, and compliance-ready solutions.

Sustainable and antibiotic-free poultry feed represents a fast-growing opportunity for innovators and investors.

Integration and consolidation continue to favor scale players and technology-driven feed producers.

Poultry Feed Market Segmentation Revealed: Broiler Dominance, Additive Innovation, and High-Value Profit Pools Uncovered

Global Poultry Feed Market is evolving beyond raw tonnage as broiler feed dominates volume, while pellets, complete feed, and additive-rich formulations drive profitability. Rising demand for antibiotic-free feed, enzymes, amino acids, and precision nutrition is reshaping production economics, with integrated poultry companies capturing high-value margins. Cereals remain the core ingredient, but value is migrating to formulation intelligence, creating strategic opportunities for investors, feed innovators, and industrial poultry integrators worldwide.

By Poultry Type

Layer Feed

Broiler Feed

Turkey Feed

Others

By Form

Pellets

Crumbles

Mashed

Others

By Ingredient Type

Cereals

Oilseed Meal

Molasses

Fish Oil

Fish Meal

Additives

By Feed Type

Complete Feed

Concentrates

Premix

Others

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Additive

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acid

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By End-User Type

Independent Feed Mills

Integrated Poultry Companies

Contract Farmers (Integrator-backed)

Cooperatives

On-farm Mixers (declining share)

Global Poultry Feed Market 2025: Cargill, ADM, Land O'Lakes & CP Group Drive Major Mergers, Partnerships, and Additive Innovation

In 2025, the Global Poultry Feed Market witnessed major developments: Cargill acquired Brazil's Mig‑Plus, expanding premix and complete feed offerings; ADM formed a North American joint venture with Alltech to enhance additive-rich feed solutions; Land O'Lakes strengthened cooperative-led sustainable feed formulations; and in April 2025, CP Group acquired the remaining 23.8% stake in C.P. Pokphand for US$1.1B, boosting integrated poultry and feed operations in Asia.

Poultry Feed Market Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads, North America Follows, Driving Additive-Rich, Antibiotic-Free Feed Growth

Asia-Pacific dominates poultry feed demand, with booming broiler and layer feed consumption, rapid urbanization, and integrated operations in China and India. Additive-rich, antibiotic-free feed and precision nutrition are reshaping profitability.

North America holds the second spot, leveraging precision nutrition, additive-rich formulations, and pellet-based systems. Strict antibiotic-free feed regulations and sustainable practices drive high-margin, value-focused poultry feed growth.

Regional growth opportunities emerge globally, as sustainable feed solutions, advanced formulations, and innovation adoption redefine poultry feed economics, attracting investors, feed innovators, and industrial integrators seeking strategic, long-term profits.

Company Profile: Key Players – Global Poultry Feed Market

Global Integrated & Multinational Leaders

1. Cargill Inc. – Global scale, vertically integrated nutrition & grains

2. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) – Feedstock sourcing + formulation leadership

3. Land O'Lakes, Inc. – Cooperative-led nutrition & premix expertise

4. Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) – Captive feed + poultry integration (Asia)

5. Tyson Foods, Inc. – Integrated poultry operations with in-house feed

6. Associated British Foods plc (AB Agri) – Europe-focused compound feed strength

7. Nutreco N.V. (SHV Holdings) – Animal nutrition & sustainability-driven feed

8. ForFarmers B.V. – Europe's largest compound feed producer

9. De Heus Animal Nutrition (De Heus Voeders B.V.) – Rapidly expanding global footprint

10. New Hope Liuhe Group – China's largest feed & poultry integrator

Additives, Nutrition & Technology Specialists

11. DSM-Firmenich (Royal DSM N.V.) – Enzymes, vitamins, precision nutrition

12. Evonik Industries AG – Amino acids (methionine), additive margin leadership

13. Alltech Inc. – Probiotics, enzymes, antibiotic-free solutions

14. Kemin Industries, Inc. – Feed additives, preservatives, nutrition science

15. Novus International Inc. – Methionine & specialty poultry nutrition

16. BASF SE – Feed enzymes, vitamins, and functional additives

17. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S – Probiotics & microbial solutions for poultry feed

Regional & Domestic Feed Powerhouses

18. Wen's Food Group – China-focused integrated poultry & feed player

19. Kent Nutrition Group, Inc. – US-based regional feed strength

20. Hi-Pro Feeds, Inc. – North American livestock & poultry feed

21. Southern States Cooperative – Cooperative-based feed distribution (US)

22. Weston Milling Animal Nutrition – Australia & Oceania regional leader

23. EWOS Group – Specialized nutrition (now under Cargill, legacy relevance)

24. Balance Agri-Nutrients Ltd. – India-based regional poultry feed supplier

25. DeKalb Feeds, Inc. – Localized feed mill operator (US)

26. Godrej Agrovet Ltd. – India's integrated feed & poultry platform

27. Japfa Ltd. – Southeast Asia-focused poultry & feed integrator

28. BRF S.A. – Brazil-based integrated poultry & feed player

29. Perdue Farms Inc. – US integrated poultry producer with captive feed

30. Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd. – India's largest contract poultry integrator

FAQs:

1. What factors are driving growth in the global poultry feed market?

Ans: Global Poultry Feed Market, valued at USD 233.02 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 339.07 billion by 2032, is driven by booming broiler and layer feed demand, additive-rich and antibiotic-free feed, precision nutrition, and sustainable solutions, alongside urbanization, regulatory compliance, and integrated poultry operations.

2. Which regions dominate the poultry feed market, and why?

Ans: Asia-Pacific leads with 32–35% of global feed volume due to massive poultry populations, urbanization, and government-backed expansion. North America follows, leveraging precision nutrition, additive-rich feed, pellet-based systems, and strict antibiotic-free regulations, creating high-value opportunities for investors and integrators.

3. Who are the key players and recent market developments?

Ans: Integrated giants like Cargill, ADM, Land O'Lakes, and CP Group dominate through scale, captive feed, and additive innovation. In 2025, Cargill acquired Mig Plus, ADM partnered with Alltech, Land O'Lakes expanded sustainable formulations, and CP Group increased its CP Pokphand stake, reshaping market consolidation and high-margin feed strategies.

Analyst Perspective:

From an analyst perspective, the global poultry feed sector is evolving with additive-rich and antibiotic-free formulations, regional adoption in Asia-Pacific and North America, and integrated operations driving profitability. Strategic investments, mergers, and technology upgrades are reshaping dynamics, intensifying competition, and creating high-potential opportunities for innovators, integrators, and forward-looking investors worldwide.

