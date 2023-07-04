Pots and Planters Market to Worth $1.37 Billion by 2028, the Market is Driven by Green City Initiatives and Gardening Trend - Arizton

04 Jul, 2023, 16:50 BST
CHICAGO, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global pots and planters market will grow at a CAGR of 4.64%.
Browse In-Depth TOC of the Pots and Planters Market
92 - Tables
80 - Charts
246 – Pages
The market for pots and planters is anticipated to expand significantly during the next few years. Global demand for green spaces has been influenced by several factors, including the quickening rate of industrialization, the rise in commercial buildings, and the increased focus on creating green cities to support sustainable lifestyles. Additionally, the rise in gardening activities worldwide has been attributed to the post-pandemic tourism boom, the increasing demand for green places for relaxation, and the psychological advantages of engaging in enjoyable and healthy hobbies. Thus, it is anticipated that the growing popularity of gardening will lead to a long-term increase in the demand for pots and planters worldwide.
Pots And Planters Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 1.37 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 1.05 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
4.64 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Material Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
- Home Improvement Projects
- Increasing Commercial Construction Activities
- Rapid Urbanization
- The Development of Sustainable Cities
Europe's Construction Boom Fuels Pot and Planter Market Growth, With Potential Expansion in New Markets
The construction industry in Europe employs more than 20 million people, contributing to over 9% of the European GDP. The region was the largest market for pots and planters in 2022 and is expected to remain one of the significant revenue contributors in the upcoming years. This growth results from rising investments in the construction industry and infrastructural developments in other general industries. The key markets for pots and planters in 2022 were the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany. However, some potential markets for the next five years include countries such as the Netherlands, Denmark, and Portugal, which will experience rapid infrastructural developments.
Moreover, the commercial segment in Europe is also expected to generate triple-digit revenue by 2028. This is due to the rise in investments from the public and private sectors. It is also fueled by renovation activities expected to be carried out in most residential homes coupled with policy reforms. This is expected to raise the demand for pots and planters.
Apart from the residential sector, there have been significant investments in infrastructure developments across the country. According to the European Construction Industry Federation, in 2021, the government invested $417 billion in the construction sector. In 2021, Digital Park Fechenheim, a project concentrated on aesthetic urban planning, significantly supported the market demand.
The increasing landscaping initiatives in the country are propelling the demand for pots and planters. For instance, on 14 April, Floriade Expo 2022 opened its doors in the Dutch town of Almere. Germany is also taking part in this horticultural Expo near Amsterdam. Furthermore, in the 60-hectare exhibition grounds, around 100 national and international participants focused on the theme of Growing Green Cities and the worldwide growth in metropolises. All these factors result in a spike in the sales of gardening products, thereby surging the pots and planters market in the country.
The online distribution channel is witnessing high traction from the US and other European countries, particularly Germany and the UK. As a result, online purchases remain high in these markets. However, this share remains low in developing APAC, Latin America, and MEA countries due to low trust in online channels. As distributors expand their territory into new geographies, they consider incorporating multi-currency and multi-lingual support apart from complying with data privacy legislation. Distributors and manufacturers are expected to enter direct-to-consumer e-commerce operations or through mergers & acquisitions (M&As).
About the Report
The global pots and planters market is provided for 2023 to 2028 and a base year of 2022. The market is segmented by material type, application, distribution channel, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the global pots and planters market to enable customers to analyze the market thoroughly.
Key Company Profiles
- The HC Companies
- Nursery Supplies
- Poppelmann
- Keter
- East Jordan Plastics
- Landmark Plastic
- Planters Unlimited
- elho
- Ado
- Amop Synergies
- ATECH
- Novelty Manufacturing
- Vertical Green
- Sereno
- T.O. Plastics
- Anderson Pots
- Garant
- Garden Needs
- Hosco
- Kingfisher Direct
- The Good Pot Co.
- Horst Brandstatter Group
- Scheurich
- Yorkshire Flowerpots
- Stefanplast
Market Segmentation
Material Type
- Plastic
- Ceramic
- Wood
- Metal
- Concrete
- Fiberglass
- Others
Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- South Africa
