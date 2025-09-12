PotisEdge and Lion Power Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation in North American Material Handling Energy Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PotisEdge, a world-leading provider of energy storage systems, recently signed a landmark agreement with Lion Power, the originator of Autonomous Power Management (APM) systems for the Material Handling market, at RE+ 2025. This further strengthens the strategic partnership between the two companies to work together on leading edge technologies to innovate in this important market segment. This collaboration highlights their joint dedication to providing cutting-edge energy solutions for the material handling sector in North America.

This new strategic cooperation agreement deepens PotisEdge's long-term partnership with Lion Power. Over the years, the two companies have maintained a stable and in-depth collaborative relationship, with Lion Power recognizing the performance and quality of PotisEdge's products, and acknowledging their contribution to market expansion. Based on years of trust and cooperation, the two parties have agreed to steadily increase annual sales penetration in this large addressable market of over 1,000,000 installed forklifts. This strategic agreement solidifies their long-term partnership and is expected to further deepen collaboration and achieve mutual benefits in the long term.

Breakthrough Expansion in the North American Market

Under the newly signed agreement, PotisEdge will provide advanced intelligent battery management systems for North American material handling equipment. Leveraging the strength of Lion Power's award-winning Autonomous Power Management system, the companies plan to achieve annual deliveries exceeding 10,000 battery systems to the North American material handling market. This partnership will address current industry pain points managing forklift power, which will significantly enhance the competitiveness of both companies in the power battery market. It also marks a breakthrough in PotisEdge's strategic presence in North America, establishing a solid foundation for sustained growth in the region.

Accelerated Localization for Sustainable Development

This collaboration will greatly strengthen PotisEdge's localization efforts in the North American market, including regional production, bespoke support systems and optimized material handling. These initiatives will ensure long-term operational stability and responsiveness to customers, establishing a foundation for continued success in the region.

Addressing Industry Challenges Through Technological Innovation

The partnership will focus on deploying high-efficiency power batteries and energy storage solutions designed to address critical customer concerns such as operational efficiency, total cost of ownership and sustainability requirements. By combining PotisEdge's advanced technology with Lion Power's market leading autonomous power management solutions, the two companies will strengthen their competitive advantage in the evolving material handling energy sector.

Proven Expertise and Future-Oriented Solutions

With over a decade of experience in core energy technologies, PotisEdge has deployed its solutions worldwide. This experience demonstrates the company's advanced capabilities in power battery technology and engineering excellence. Its leading 65% market share in the global electrification of specialized airport vehicles highlights the reliability and applicability of its solutions. The annual sales volume of the cooperation with Lion Power will double, reflecting strong growth momentum and a shared vision to shape the future of energy for the material handling industry.

About Lion Power, LLC

Lion Power is the originator of the first Autonomous Power Management (APM) system for the worldwide Material Handling market. Lion Power is revolutionizing Battery Power management for forklifts and has received numerous industry awards including Product of the Year from Plant Engineering. Lion Power was Incorporated in 2020, and is located in Greenville, SC.

About PotisEdge

PotisEdge, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a globally recognized leader in energy storage system (ESS) integration, ranked as a Tier 1 ESS provider by BloombergNEF and a Global TOP3 ESS Integrator by InfoLink in 2024. With over 13 years expertise in the ESS industry, PotisEdge combines patented 5S technologies (BMS, ICCS, EMS, TMS, PCS) and automotive-grade manufacturing standards to deliver high-performance, sustainable solutions.

PotisEdge maintains wholly-owned subsidiaries across Sweden, the U.S., Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong SAR, with manufacturing bases located in Suzhou, China and Atlanta, the U.S.. It currently operates 31GWh of production capacity, targeting expansion to over 100GWh by 2028. PotisEdge combines cutting-edge innovation, operational excellence, and financial stability to serve C&I and utility-scale clients worldwide.

