Potential Role of Drugs in Sirolimus Market to Boost Organ Transplant Outcomes Enrich the Pipeline, Valuation to touch US$ 304.08 Mn by 2027-end, Says TMR

- Focus on developing immunosuppressive strategies chronic allograft dysfunction has spurred research in sirolimus market, market to clock CAGR of 1.0% from 2019 to 2027

- Organ transplant rejection segment held the major share in 2018 and growing incidence of chronic diseases boosts the pipeline of drugs being developed in North America

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sirolimus market is expected to see strides on the back of the growing investments made by industry players in harnessing it for use in immunosuppressive strategies in transplant. Intensifying need for improving the success rates in organ transplants, notably in kidney, is a key trend enriching the drug pipelines. Rise in incidence of target diseases is a growth driver for research and development in the sirolimus market. It sees significant clinical potential in in prophylaxis of rejection and treatment of refractory rejection.

Some of the other applications are lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), and sirolimus coated balloons and catheter devices.

Clocking CAGR of 1.0% during 2019 – 2027, the sirolimus market is projected to reach worth of USD 304.08 million by the period-end.

Key Findings of Sirolimus Market Report

Of the various applications, organ transplant rejection held the major share

The global valuation of the sirolimus market was pegged at USD 285 million in 2018

in 2018 Regionally, North America was the leading market in 2018

was the leading market in 2018 The regional market is expected to see rapid rise in opportunities

Presence of relatively large number of players make the global market increasingly fragmented

Sirolimus Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The growing demand for treatment for chronic allograft dysfunction in transplant is a key trend boosting the market.

Growing focus on developing immunosuppressive strategies has spurred research and development in sirolimus market.

The growing use of sirolimus in steroid (ST) or CNI-sparing therapies is bolstering the pipeline of drugs in the market.

risk/benefit profile of sirolimus in kidney transplant has been extensively studied. Players are stressing on reducing sirolimus (SRL)-associated adverse reactions. Its antitumor and anti-fungal properties are being studied.

New experimental models in SRL-based immunosuppressive regimens are boosting new avenues in the sirolimus market.

Rise in elderly population is a key trend bolstering research in SRL-based immunosuppressive therapies.

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in various parts of the world is boosting the market.

The presence of robust reimbursement frameworks in developed regions is boosting the sirolimus market.

Rise in disposable incomes and standard of living has propelled the demand for organ transplantation.

The growing use of lifestyle diseases is also boosting the role of sirolimus.

Sirolimus Market: Key Impediments and Competitive Landscape

The growing acceptance of generic drugs has created a huge constraint on the expansion of the revenue potential in the sirolimus market. Also, the rate of evolution of SRL-based immunosuppressive regimens are relatively slow. However, growing body of research will open up new avenues in the sirolimus market.

The growing mergers of mergers and acquisitions and relentless urge toward product approvals and launches are shaping the competitive dynamics. Additionally, several players are engaging in acquisition as a part of strategic moves. Top players are leaning on expanding product approvals to consolidate their shares in the global sirolimus market.

Some of the key players in the sirolimus market are Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Torrent Pharmaceuticals,, Stentys SA, Concept Medical, Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Biocon, and Pfizer, Inc.

Sirolimus Market: Regional Landscape

On the regional front, North America held the major share in the global sirolimus market in 2018. The regional market is fueled by extensive research and development in immunosuppressive therapies to be used in transplant. Expanding areas of research are opening new avenues in the regional market.

The global sirolimus market has been segmented as follows:

Global Sirolimus Market, by Application

Organ Transplant Rejection

Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM)

Sirolimus Coated Balloons & Catheter Devices

Global Sirolimus Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Sirolimus Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



GCC Countries



Rest of Middle East & Africa

