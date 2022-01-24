Potential Opportunities Worth ~USD 50 Bn Opening Up for Artificial Intelligence Companies - Exclusive Research Published by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruption – Opportunities worth USD 50+ Bn are opening up for AI companies, which is going to become a USD 300+ Bn market by 2026. Various factors such as growth of data-based AI and advancement in deep learning and the growing need to achieve robotic autonomy to stay competitive in a global market are expected to drive the adoption of the AI solutions and services in the coming years.

According to MarketsandMarkets™ analysis,

AI market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38-40% in the coming 5 years, compelled by technological shift towards data-driven AI, AI-driven automation and applications, and increased investments in AI and start-ups.

Artificial Intelligence market represents an opportunity worth ~USD 2,760 Mn for every AI solution provider.

Adjacent markets hold a potential of over USD 3,100 Mn for every AI company coming from industry/theme-based solutions – behavioral intelligence, real-time continuous intelligence, edge intelligence, location intelligence.

Serval AI companies are expanding their reach in exploring opportunities in APAC due to rapid digital transformation of multiple countries in the region.

Increasing need to analyze large amount of data generated to derive actionable intelligence and to improve decision-making process will drive the adoption of AI, creating new revenue opportunities in the near future.

Currently, businesses have low access to primary intelligence to clarify some unknowns and adjacencies in these opportunity areas –

Organizations such as Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, and Google are leading the deployment of ML for analysing and understanding user activities and preferences to recommend and sell products.

Availability of multilingual support, API integrations, and associated services are expected to create opportunities for NLP. With increasing amount of text data being generated and need to make sense of it across various industry verticals, NLP finds a growing implementation across end users of AI.

Computer vision is playing a significant role in semi-autonomous and autonomous cars in interpreting hand gestures/signals. It is also used for monitoring crop health and nutrition deficiency in agriculture.

Emerging adjacent market themes such as Location Intelligence, Real-Time Continuous Intelligence, Edge Intelligence, and Behavioral Intelligence provide immense growth opportunities owing to generation of huge data demanding quicker analysis.

Some of the growth problems encountered by artificial intelligence companies are:

Customer prioritization and assessing unmet needs:

What are the disruptions in our clients' businesses? How can we support them for our own growth?

Who are the most potential customers going forward? Should we prioritize healthcare over retail or manufacturing companies?

What are the key unmet needs of customers? Who are the key stakeholders in different settings? Do vendor selection criteria differ by settings? Which new product features should be added to the existing products?

Where to play:

Which technologies should we focus on? Should it be NLP, ML, Computer Vision, or any other?

Which regions should we place our bets on? Should we continue with developed countries or do developing countries offer more growth opportunities?

Building a compelling Right-to-Win (RTW):

For M&A, which are the right targets for us? Should we target horizontal AI companies or vertical AI companies? Should we enter new markets directly or through partners?

How can we differentiate from top players? What is their right-to-win vs ours?

Key uncertainties/perspectives which industry leaders seek answers to:

For artificial intelligence companies:

What AI services will be relevant and redundant in the next 5 years?

What are the top 10 revenue growth opportunities for artificial intelligence ecosystem participants over the next 5 years? Which markets, technologies, customer segments are the most attractive to place bets?

Machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision - which technology will be widely adopted in future? Which AI applications/use cases will be relevant and redundant in the next 5 years?

What is the customer unmet needs/ buying preferences? What are the key customer challenges/ pain points?

Build a deeper understanding of peers/competition and gaps in their roadmap towards new revenue sources?

For Companies in Adjacent markets:

What are the regulations surrounding data privacy and security?

Which machine learning approaches can be used to address data limitations so that AI models do lead to misleading insights or faulty predictions?

How are companies handling machine bias?

When can a 100% AI integration into business applications be expected?

What will be the impact of automation on AI market?

Therefore, MarketsandMarkets™ research and analysis focuses on high-growth markets and emerging technologies, such as intelligent virtual assistants, speech and voice recognition, cognitive analytics, conversational AI, and related markets, which will become ~80% of the revenues for artificial intelligence players in the ecosystem over the next 5–10 years.

