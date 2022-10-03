Potato Protein Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 100.2 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 3.96% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Consumer worries about food allergies in products are a critical part of the expansion in Potato Protein market revenue, and an increase in the vegan population will promote market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Potato Protein Market" By Product (Isolates, Concentrates), By Application (Meat Products, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Food, Others), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Potato Protein Market size was valued at USD 73.58 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 100.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.96 % from 2019 to 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Potato Protein Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Potato Protein Market Overview

Potato protein is a dry byproduct derived from the production and separation of potato starch. It is a plant-based protein that combines excellent protein content with effective fortification to fit into a healthy lifestyle. As a result, potato protein has a wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry, including baked goods, confectionery, soups and sauces, and snacks. Potato is a plant-based protein source that can aid with muscle maintenance. According to the most recent studies, protein derived from potatoes can be of excellent quality and help a person build and maintain muscular growth. For tissue growth and workout preparation, potato protein concentrate is beneficial. Weanling animals' performance was said to be sustained by using meals rich in potato protein.

In recent years, consumer interest in protein consumption has significantly increased. The need for plant-based protein sources has increased along with the demand for clean-label, allergen-free products. Additionally, the ease of digestion and compatibility with a vegan diet are two advantages that contribute to potato protein's widespread use. This has increased demand for goods that are protein-rich and protein-enriched and increased interest in plant protein components among food makers and foodservice operators.

This factor influenced the growth of the global potato protein market favourably. In addition, soy proteins have historically dominated the market for plant-based protein additives. However, potato protein is becoming more popular because it is acceptable for all types of livestock and may be used in place of soy proteins in some protein-rich diets.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Roquette, AVEBE Group, Omega Protein Corporation, Agrana, Kerry Group plc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Südstärke, KMC Ingredients, Peppes Group, AKV Langholt.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Potato Protein Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Potato Protein Market, by Product

Isolates



Concentrates

Potato Protein Market, by Application

Meat Products



Dairy Products



Bakery & Confectionery



Processed Food



Others

Potato Protein Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

