Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market to Reach $26.1 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Drugs, Pyschotherapy), By Age Group (Pediartic, Geriatric, Adult), By End User (Hospitals, Outpaitent Clinics, Mental Health Center, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.' According to the report, the global post-traumatic stress disorder treatment industry was estimated at $16.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $26.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth-

Increase in the number of clinical trials pertaining to post-traumatic stress disorder treatment and rise in R&D activities for the introduction of novel therapies and drugs drive the growth of the global post-traumatic stress disorder treatment market. Moreover, surge in government initiatives for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment & management and growing healthcare expenditure in developing countries are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

During the global health crisis, a large number of patients witnessed a decline in psychotherapies, which in turn gave way to increasing adoption of drugs and medication intended for the treatment of the post-traumatic disorder treatment market. This factor impacted the market positively.

This trend is going to continue until the pandemic is over.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 26.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Acadia Healthcare, Behavioral Health Network, Inc., CareTech Holdings Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer, Inc, Viatris, Inc, Strategic Behavioral Health, Ascension Seton, North Range Behavioral Health, Pyramid Healthcare and Eily Lilly and Company Access Table PDF

The psychotherapy segment to dominate by 2031-

By treatment type, the psychotherapy segment contributed to the major share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global post-traumatic stress disorder market. Rise in the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder and the surge in initiatives by governments for treating their war veterans have led to increased demand for PTSD therapeutics across the world, thus propelling the segment growth. The drugs segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The adult segment to maintain the lion's share-

By age group, the adult segment accounted for the major share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global post-traumatic stress disorder market. Rise in violence, cross-border tensions, accidents, and occupational hazards across the world fuel the growth of the segment. The pediatric segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to increase in mental and physical abuse cases.

North America Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market Garnered the Major Share in 2021-

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2021, generating around two-fifths of the global post-traumatic stress disorder market. This is attributed to the increasing burden of post-traumatic stress disorders, rise in research and development activities, and presence of strong and established market players across the province. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.2% by 2031, owing to surge in number of mental and sexual abuse among adults in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

CareTech Holdings Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Viatris, Inc

North Range Behavioral Health

Strategic Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare

Pfizer, Inc

Eily Lilly and Company

and Company Acadia Healthcare

Ascension Seton

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the post-traumatic stress disorder treatment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing post-traumatic disorder treatment market opportunities.

The Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the post-traumatic stress disorder treatment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global post-traumatic disorder treatment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Treatment Type

Drugs



Pyschotherapy





By Age Group

Pediartic



Geriatric



Adult





By End User

Mental Health Center



Others



Hospitals



Outpaitent Clinics





By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Spain





Rest of Europe





Germany





France





U.K.





Italy



Asia-Pacific



Japan





China





Australia





India





South Korea





Rest Of Asia Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of LAMEA

