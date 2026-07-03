Post-Show Recap: ZTT's Full Solar-Energy-Storage-Hydrogen Chain Shines at Intersolar Europe 2026

News provided by

ZTT

03 Jul, 2026, 06:00 GMT

MUNICH, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology ("ZTT") demonstrated a powerful presence at Intersolar Europe this year, showcasing its end-to-end "Solar + Energy Storage + Hydrogen" industry chain and system solutions. With a proven global track record and a customizable "New Energy+" portfolio, the company demonstrated how its full supply chain integration – from core materials and cells to complete systems and turnkey services – enables reliable, low-carbon energy transitions worldwide. Against the backdrop of Europe's accelerated decarbonization goals, ZTT's integrated approach resonated strongly with visitors seeking resilient, bankable partners.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
A Complete Recap of ZTT at Intersolar Europe 2026, Munich

ZTT remains dedicated to providing stable, round-the-clock new energy solutions for peak shaving, frequency regulation, and off-grid backup across global markets. Backed by its full-industry-chain capabilities, a solid track record of international projects, and an expanding partner network – further strengthened by the outcomes of Intersolar – ZTT is well positioned to support the energy transition in Europe and beyond. The company also reaffirmed its interest in local manufacturing collaboration and technology sharing, in line with the EU's low-carbon policy direction.

We sincerely thank all visitors and partners who joined us at our booth. Together, we are moving towards a cleaner, more resilient energy future – and we look forward to working closely with our partners to turn discussions into concrete projects in the months ahead.

Established in 1992, ZTT started out as a pioneer in optical fibre communications, laying a solid technological foundation for global connectivity infrastructure. The Group expanded into the smart grid industry in 2002, before strategically diversifying into renewable energy solutions in 2011, evolving into a comprehensive supplier of energy, power transmission, and digital infrastructure systems.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003632/20260627__Intersolar.mp4

Also from this source

ZTT at Intersolar Europe 2026: Full-Industry-Chain Strength Powering a Low-Carbon Future

ZTT at Intersolar Europe 2026: Full-Industry-Chain Strength Powering a Low-Carbon Future

The global clean energy event of the year is here – and cutting-edge technologies are making their way to Europe! From June 23 to 25, 2026, Munich...
ZTT at Intersolar Germany 2026: Full Industry Supply Chain Advantages--"Solar, Storage & Hydrogen solutions" Enabling a Global Low-Carbon Future

ZTT at Intersolar Germany 2026: Full Industry Supply Chain Advantages--"Solar, Storage & Hydrogen solutions" Enabling a Global Low-Carbon Future

June 23–25, 2026 – ZTT (Booth C3.480) will make its return to Intersolar Europe, the world's leading clean energy exhibition, unveiling its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Green Technology

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics