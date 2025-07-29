Post-Quantum Concerns and Shortening Certificate Lifecycles Hike Up Demand for Specialized PKI Offerings, With Combined PKI-CLM Solutions Expected to Takeover by 2030.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PKI market is rapidly evolving to keep pace with the transition towards shorter certificate lifecycles, increasingly complex enterprise environments, and the transition towards post-quantum cryptography. ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, forecasts that combined PKI-CLM offerings and expertise will be a prerequisite to success in the PKI market by 2030. The increasing diversification of the PKI market means that vendors are evolving to accommodate both traditional PKI use cases like enterprise communications and digital signatures, as well as new and emerging PKI applications such as secure container-to-container communications, passwordless authentication, authentication of IoT and other connected assets in OT environments, and authenticating the provenance of multimedia and AI deepfakes.

2024 Logo

"There is a parallel push in both the public and private PKI marketspaces towards shortened certificate lifecycles, mandated in the former case by the CAB forum and in the latter by a growing impetus to prioritize data freshness as part of the transition towards quantum resilient systems," said Aisling Dawson, ABI Research Industry Analyst. "With this push comes escalating pressures on organizations to have a clear handle on their internal assets, yet, dwindling in-house PKI expertise and tightening resource pressures continue to complicate asset visibility and management. Consequently, the dynamism of new age PKI means buy-side demand for managed PKI offerings is at an all-time high, bolstering PKI revenue, and generating market opportunities through various emerging use cases and applications."

The evolution towards cryptoagility and enhanced asset visibility and management is accelerating the convergence between PKI and CLM solutions, placing combined offerings front and center with regard to end-market needs. PKI leaders like Entrust, GlobalSign, Keyfactor, AppViewX, Digicert, and Sectigo understand this market shift well, offering comprehensive PKI-CLM offerings that cater to customers' evolving demands. Simultaneously newer outfits like Garantir, Ascertia, and Evertrust have built combined PKI-CLM offerings from the ground up, prioritizing flexibility and modularity to enable them to fill in the gaps for services across PKI use cases and applications.

While the enterprise, financial, retail, and cloud computing verticals lead the pack with regards to market share, the manufacturing and government segments are nipping at their heels. Partners with IoT expertise, like SEALSQ, and experience in the identity space, including Veridos and IN Groupe, are primed for success as these burgeoning markets continue to grow over the next five to ten years.

"Building practical use cases and narratives around PKI that are aligned with the business needs of diverse organizations across various verticals is crucial for vendors looking to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the PKI market over the next five years," Dawnson said. "This requires a holistic view of PKI and digital identity, which looks beyond traditional PKI applications to solve new and emerging business problems. Staying at the edge of innovation demands that vendors integrate quantum resilient features into their offerings now, including Certificate Authority (CA) switching capabilities, CA agnosticism and pluggability, and crypto inventory and discovery solutions. Beyond integrating the post-quantum algorithms into PKI solutions and services, making quantum readiness part of the DNA of their PKI offerings will enable vendors to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market."

These findings are from ABI Research's PKI Applications & Use Cases: Emerging Use Cases in the PKI Market report. This report is part of the company's Quantum Safe Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Jason Scheer

Tel: +1.516.624.2562

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg