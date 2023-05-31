Post-Pandemic Rebound Sales: Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market Set to Reach $26 Billion by 2028, Offering $7 Billion Expansion Prospects - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the mechanical and electromechanical locks market will grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during 2022-2028.

Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market Report by Arizton

The rapid growth of smart homes is creating a significant impact on the mechanical and electromechanical locks market. Smart homes, equipped with internet-connected devices for remote monitoring and control of appliances, have become increasingly popular due to their convenience, security, and energy-efficient features.

As more homeowners embrace smart home technology, the demand for advanced locking systems, such as mechanical and electromechanical locks, is rising. Smart locks, a key component of smart home ecosystems, offer homeowners a wide range of benefits, including remote access control, enhanced security features, and seamless integration with other smart devices.

The convenience factor of smart locks cannot be overlooked. With the integration of smart locks into smart home systems, users can remotely lock and unlock their doors using mobile applications or voice commands. This eliminates the need for physical keys and allows homeowners to grant temporary access codes to visitors, service providers, or housemates without physical interaction.

Moreover, integrating smart locks with energy management systems in smart homes contributes to the growing demand for energy-efficient living. Homeowners can remotely monitor and control the lock status, ensuring doors are securely locked when the house is unoccupied. This enhances security and helps conserve energy by minimizing unnecessary heating or cooling of the home.

The increasing adoption of smart home technologies and the demand for a convenient and energy-efficient living are driving vendors in the mechanical and electromechanical locks market to innovate and develop technologically advanced lock solutions. Product innovation, partnerships with technology providers, and strategic collaborations are some of the strategies vendors employ to meet smart homeowners' evolving needs.

As the smart home trend continues to gain momentum, the mechanical and electromechanical locks market is set to experience substantial growth. Vendors who effectively tap into this market and offer innovative, secure, and seamlessly integrated locking solutions will find themselves at the forefront of the smart home revolution, catering to the evolving demands of modern homeowners worldwide.

Mechanical And Electromechanical Locks Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 26.22 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 19.10 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.43 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product Type, Installation, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Kenya

Key Insights

The size of the household has rapidly shrunk. In Europe , the average size of households declined from 3.1 persons in 1968 to 2.3 in 2019. The rapid rise in the number of two-person or single-person households in developed countries has also fueled the demand for new housing.

, the average size of households declined from 3.1 persons in 1968 to 2.3 in 2019. The rapid rise in the number of two-person or single-person households in developed countries has also fueled the demand for new housing. An increase in new hotels and rooms presents opportunities for mechanical and electromechanical locks. The growing need for digital access control capabilities in hotels drives the demand for electromechanical locks.

The electromechanical locks segment has high potential globally and is expected to add revenue of $3.3 billion .

. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some construction activities are still expected to rebound positively in the market, such as R&D investment and renovation activities. The global locks market was expected to gradually increase in 2022 and reach pre-covid levels from 2023 through 2027.

Hospitals are important for vendors as they run on high capacity and need replacement doors with the potential to access control systems, thereby driving the demand for mechanical and electromechanical locks.

As more consumers are willing to purchase smart locks and adopt digital access control systems, vendors must develop easy-to-set-up and operate mobile applications and locking systems, with the residential dwelling segment being the focus area.

APAC Emerges as Leading Force in Global Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market, Fueled by Construction Boom and Millennial Demand

In a recent market analysis, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerged as the largest and fastest-growing mechanical and electromechanical locks market, capturing over 39% of the market share in 2022. APAC, home to some of the most dynamic and emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India, has witnessed significant investor attention in residential and commercial building construction activities. The region's robust infrastructure demands and a substantial millennial population, particularly in China and India, make it an attractive area of interest for vendors in the building construction business.

India and China boast an impressive millennial population, exceeding 409 million individuals, nearly five times more than the United States. This demographic factor, combined with increasing investments in new construction, renovation, and retrofit activities, positions the APAC market as a lucrative opportunity for generating new revenue in the mechanical and electromechanical locks sector. Furthermore, Europe's mechanical and electromechanical locks market is experiencing notable growth, driven by installing locks in new buildings and a high demand for renovations and retrofit activities, particularly for digital access control systems. The demand for locks in retrofit and renovation projects accounts for a significant portion of the unit demand in Europe. The region's construction market, encompassing commercial, non-residential, and civil sectors, is witnessing broad-based growth, fueling the demand for mechanical and electromechanical locks in new construction and renovation activities.

The thriving construction activities in APAC and Europe present ample opportunities for businesses operating in the mechanical and electromechanical locks market. With a focus on meeting the growing security needs of buildings and infrastructures, vendors in the industry can expect to leverage the increasing demand for locks in these regions, further driving the market growth. Hence, APAC leads the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market, propelled by robust construction activities and a significant millennial population. The region's high infrastructure demands and growing investment in construction activities position it as a key growth area for the mechanical and electromechanical locks market. Similarly, Europe's market is driven by construction growth and the demand for locks in renovation and retrofit projects. As these regions continue to witness expansion in the construction sector, the mechanical and electromechanical locks market is poised for further development and business opportunities.

Market Segmentation Analaysis

Product Type: The global mechanical and electromechanical locks market is divided into two segments: mechanical and electromechanical locks. Mechanical locks, which require manual operation with a physical key, dominated the market in 2022 due to their widespread adoption and compatibility with different door types. These locks are commonly used in residential settings and offer affordability and ease of use. They are also utilized in automatic and glass doors as terminal locking systems to ensure security when premises are closed. The demand for mechanical locks is driven by the installation of manual doors and the need for enhanced security.

Installation Type: The replacement installation type emerged as the dominant force in the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market in 2022. This is primarily driven by the demand for replacement doors in renovation and retrofit activities, which is prevalent worldwide. APAC and Europe lead in the market for replacement locks, as many existing commercial buildings in these regions are not energy efficient. North America follows Europe regarding market size, with building owners seeking advanced access control systems. The demand for replacement locks is directly linked to door replacements, the growing trend of DIY activities, and the increasing need for enhanced premises security. A key driving trend is emphasizing energy efficiency, highlighting the importance of fenestration in buildings. Additionally, emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and others are expected to experience significant growth in new construction projects across sectors like hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, further driving the mechanical and electromechanical locks market in the new construction segment.

End-User: The hospitality segment will hold over 26% of the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market 2022. While the end-user segment shows a mix of mechanical and electromechanical locks, certain sectors, such as hospitality and corporate, prefer electromechanical and electronic locks. In contrast, the residential and retail segments are expected to adopt a combination of mechanical and electromechanical locks in the coming years.

The corporate segment is anticipated to experience steady growth in the mechanical and electromechanical locks market from 2023 to 2028. As the world recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and corporate offices return to full capacity, significant investments are being made in constructing office spaces and renovating and retrofitting access control systems. The corporate sector is particularly inclined toward electronic locks and networked access control systems, following a similar trend to the hospitality segment. Additionally, there is a growing potential for installing digital lock kits to upgrade existing mechanical locks within the corporate segment.

Overall, the hospitality sector is set to dominate the market, while the corporate segment shows promising growth potential, driven by construction activities and the adoption of advanced access control systems.

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

