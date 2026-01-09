Post-Marathon Spending Surge in Sanya Signals the Rise of the "Racecation"

SANYA, China, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hainan (Sanya) Marathon, held over the last weekend of 2025, marked the inaugural Class A-certified event sanctioned by the China Athletics Association (CAA) since the commencement of operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan FTP) under its independent customs and trade regulations. Hainan FTP's advantages in easier visa access, air connectivity, duty-free trade, and international mobility were reflected in strong participation and on-the-ground activity. The marathon boosted local tourism, dining, and accommodation, with hotel occupancy reaching 92% and commercial spending along the course rising by about 35%.

Yang Yong, General Manager of Events and Commercialization at event partner Orange Lion Sports (formerly Alibaba Sports), said organizers drew on resources across the Alibaba ecosystem - including Taobao, Fliggy, Alibaba Health, Ant Chain, and Amap - to broaden the event's reach and connect more effectively with domestic and international running audiences, encouraging greater participation in event-related spending.

Hainan FTP offers visa-free entry to citizens of 86 countries, and its international air network links 25 destinations across Asia and Europe, further improving accessibility for international participants. Under the new customs and trade framework, the list of items eligible for duty-free import expanded from 1,900 to over 6,600, allowing previously duty-bound race equipment and supplies to be brought in tax-free, which helped significantly reduce event costs.

According to the organizers, the expanded list lowered procurement expenses for timing systems, professional supplies, and audio equipment. The resulting savings were reinvested in operations, runner services, and marketing, enhancing overall quality and reach, while also strengthening commercial appeal and attracting more sponsors and partners.

The marathon's impact extended beyond race weekend. Fliggy data show hotel bookings rising steadily since late October, with partner hotels maintaining this upward trend during the event. Coinciding with the first New Year and Spring Festival holiday under the new customs arrangements, the event further stimulated consumer spending. According to the Sanya Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, the city welcomed 650,800 visitors during the 2026 New Year holiday, generating RMB 1.299 billion in tourism spending. The combined momentum of the event and holiday travel contributed to a notable increase in overall market activity.

The success of the Hainan (Sanya) Marathon demonstrates how major sporting events now bridge tourism, hospitality, and international spending.

