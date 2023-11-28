Post-Installed Anchors Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 4.7 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Post-Installed Anchors Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.0% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 4.7 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 4.7 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 5.0% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Post-Installed Anchors Market

The post-installed anchors market is segmented based on product type, substrate type, end-user type, and region.

Based on product type- The market is segmented into the mechanical anchor and chemical anchor. Mechanical anchor is expected to remain the largest segment in the market during the forecast period owing to the ease of installation, increasing demand from various end-use applications, and expanding construction industry globally.

In addition to that, mechanical anchors are usually cheaper than chemical anchors, provide stable performance, and are best for time-critical projects as one can apply loads to mechanical fasteners immediately after installation.

Based on substrate type- The market is segmented as concrete, masonry, natural stone, and others. Concrete is expected to remain the dominant substrate type in the market during the forecast period. Concrete is the most used construction material as it poses high compressive strength, high-temperature resistance, and excellent water resistance characteristics. In addition, growing urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income of the consumer is further expected to drive the market.

Based on end-user type- The market is segmented as infrastructure, commercial, residential, and industrial. Infrastructure held the largest share of the market. Major factors, such as increasing focus on infrastructural development, population growth, economic expansion, and urbanization are expected to fuel the growth of the post-installed anchors market during the forecast period.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Europe is expected to remain the most dominant in the market over the forecast period and it held the highest market share of more than 35% in 2022.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

Europe holds the major chunk of the market, driven by the organic growth of the construction industry.

holds the major chunk of the market, driven by the organic growth of the construction industry. Revamp in rehabilitation projects.

Increasing demand for DIY products.

The top 3 players are headquartered in Europe : Hilti Corporation, Würth Group, and Fischer Group.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the post-installed anchors market during the forecast period. The demand for post-installed anchors is growing in the region owing to the growing construction industry, rapid urbanization, and industrialization in key economies such as China and India.

In addition to that, rapid economic growth is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. North America will also likely create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry.

Post-Installed Anchors Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

A rise in spending on infrastructure development and increasing demand from commercial and residential construction sectors.

Rapid urbanization.

Increasing disposable income.

Increasing global population.

Top 10 Companies in Post-Installed Anchors Market?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc.

The following are the key players in the market-

Simpson Strong Tie Co. Inc

Würth Group

Hilti Corporation

Fischer Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Halfen Gmbh

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

DEWALT

Sika AG

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Post-Installed Anchors Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

