Positron Emission Tomography Scanners Market to be worth US$ 1.2 Bn By 2030, Increased Prevalence of Oncological Diseases Fuels Sales Opportunities in Market, Says TMR

- The positron emission tomography [PET] scanners market is estimated to surpass the valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn By 2030. Growing number of cancer patients across major parts of the globe is expected to fuel market expansion

- Surging demand for advanced products is projected to boost sales opportunities in North America market

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positron emission tomography (PET) has gathered traction across varied clinical environments. The technology is increasingly used in advancing the management of oncological patients who are given radiotherapy. Thus, growth in the adoption of this technology is pushing the demand for positron emission tomography (PET) scanners.

Diagnostic centers and hospitals are prime end users of the products from the positron emission tomography [PET] scanners market such as full ring PET scanner and partial ring PET scanner.

The global positron emission tomography scanners market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period of 2020-2030, note analysts of research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Positron Emission Tomography [PET] Scanners Market: Key Findings

Adoption of Advanced Medical Imaging Technologies Creates Prominent Avenues for Market Growth

Major healthcare professionals today are growing preference toward using advanced nuclear medicine imaging technologies in the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment procedures of numerous diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and gastrointestinal health issues. This trend is anticipated to offer prominent expansion avenues for market players.

Market Leaders Focus on Innovations and Hardware Improvements in PET Instrumentation

Several device manufacturers are developing technologically advanced products. Some of the recent advancements in the positron emission tomography (PET) scanners include incorporation of designs with digital photomultipliers, fast electronics, and use of new hardware. Moreover, companies are focused on achieving advanced PET sensitivity, which needs a larger axial field and 3D imaging.

Positron Emission Tomography [PET] Scanners Market: Growth Boosters

Positron emission tomography (PET) scanners are used for respiratory and cardiac patients in order to advance the overall quality of resolution and imaging. Thus, increase in cases of these health conditions is projected to boost the demand avenues in the market.

The adoption of the PET technology is growing owing to its ability to allow for visualization and quantification of tumoral features on molecular levels in comparison with traditional imaging techniques. This factor is anticipated to translate into prodigious sales avenues for the global positron emission tomography [PET] scanners market players in the near future.

Increased awareness regarding advantages of radiotherapy and radiation oncology, together with growing inclination toward non-invasive procedures across major parts of the globe is estimated to fuel the demand for positron emission tomography (PET) scanners in the upcoming years

Companies engaged in the production of positron emission tomography (PET) scanners are focused on quality improvement of PET images. For this purpose, they are advancing spatial resolution, spatial accuracy, and image sensitivity.

Rapid advancements in latest detector technologies are projected to create prominent growth opportunities in the global positron emission tomography [PET] scanners market in the upcoming years. In addition, growing use of nuclear scans for precise diagnosis of different diseases is anticipated to boost the product demand in the near future.

The market is projected to witness prominent demand opportunities in North America owing to growing older population in the region. Furthermore, increased demand for technologically advanced products in the regional healthcare sector is anticipated to boost sales avenues in the market.

Positron Emission Tomography [PET] Scanners Market: Key Players

The report performs profiling of key players operating in the global positron emission tomography [PET] scanners market. Thus, the research document delivers all important data including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of each player operating in the market.

Some of the key players in the positron emission tomography [PET] scanners market are:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

MiE GmbH

Canon Corporation

ONCOVISION

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market: Segmentation

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, by Product

Partial Ring PET Scanner

Full Ring PET Scanner

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

