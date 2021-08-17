Positive Sentiment Unlocks New Potential for Sports Betting Providers

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last couple of years, the legal infrastructure in the United States has become much more accepting of sports betting. In fact, several states have actually passed legislation allowing businesses to provide sports betting services. Now, the industry has started to attract celebrity power. Earlier this week, sports-merchandise company Fanatics Inc. and Jay-Z have partnered on a bid for a mobile sports betting license in New York. According to a report by Bloomberg, Jay-Z also will not only join Fanatics Betting & Gaming's board of directors, but he'll also serve as the group's vice chairman. A filing with New York's gaming commission indicates that Jay-Z will "help attract new customers, engage existing sports bettors and expand the overall footprint of the Fanatics sportsbook." FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD), Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)

The shift to a more favorable attitude towards online gambling services is visible across the board. According to data published AGC, nearly 7 in 10 (69%) Americans say that gaming provides a positive benefit to the U.S. economy and 63% agree that the industry provides high-quality jobs. Moving forward, as the legal infrastructure continues to become friendlier towards online gambling and sports betting in particular, the trend of partnerships with various leagues and teams across the country is expected to accelerate. "When legislatures return in earnest, we firmly believe the number of states ready to consider accelerating mobile sports betting and online gaming legislation to drive tax revenue will expand substantially," said Matt King, CEO of FanDuel, according to ESPN.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) announced yesterday breaking news that, "it will be participating in the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day taking place Thursday, August 19th, 2021 virtually.

FansUnite's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Burton, and President, Darius Eghdami, are scheduled to present on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at 11:30 AM PT. Mr. Burton and Mr. Eghdami will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.

'I am looking forward to sharing our vision of becoming a global gaming company with investors at the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day,' said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. 'With the closing of the recent public offering co-led by Gravitas Securities, the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day is an ideal venue to communicate our progress to investors.'

This year's Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day will feature several leaders in the growth technology vertical space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com."

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) and FanDuel Group announced back in March plans to launch Stardust-branded online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, marking the iconic gaming brand's return to real-money gaming. FanDuel and Boyd Gaming anticipate launching the Stardust casinos in April, pending final regulatory approval from each state. FanDuel plans to rebrand its existing Betfair Casino in New Jersey under Boyd Gaming's Stardust brand, while launching a Stardust online casino in Pennsylvania. A single Stardust Casino app will be available for iOS and Android in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) and Sportradar announced earlier last month a five-year sports betting partnership. Under the terms of the deal, Sportradar will provide Bally's Interactive with access to its complete pre-match betting services, live betting services, and content solutions portfolio. Bally's Interactive will incorporate that data portfolio as part of its ambitious expansion plans to become a leader in the North American sports betting markets. "Sportradar is proud to be working with Bally's Interactive," said Neale Deeley, Managing Director, US Betting, Sportradar. "Given their vision and commitment to innovation, we are confident that Bally's Interactive will continue to expand and deliver an engaging, dynamic sports betting experience to their customers."

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) reported earlier last month its first partnership with an NFL team through a multi-year sponsorship with the Detroit Lions. As part of the agreement, the Lions will designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team and house the "WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field." The WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field, set to open this season for fans 21+, will be WynnBET branded and located near section 222. Lions fans visiting the space will have access to brand ambassadors, live betting lines, and food and drinks as part of the overall WynnBET onsite experience (the space will also be open to major Ford Field events).

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced last week that they have entered into a definitive agreement for DraftKings to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming. "Our acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, a brand synonymous with iGaming and entertainment, will enhance our ability to instantly reach a broader consumer base, including Golden Nugget's loyal 'iGaming-first' customers," said Jason Robins, DraftKings' CEO and Chairman of the Board. "This deal creates meaningful synergies such as increased combined company revenues driven by additional cross-sell opportunities, loyalty integrations and tech-driven product expansion as well as technology optimization and greater marketing efficiencies. We look forward to Tilman being an active member of our Board and one of our largest shareholders."

