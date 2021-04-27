Position Sensor Market is anticipated to expand at close to 10% CAGR throughout the period of 2021 to 2031 - Persistence Market Research

Overall, position sensors are increasingly being implemented across different industry verticals such as aerospace, defense, industrial equipment, medical, and automotive, among others. Industrial equipment industry verticals accounts for more than 28% of the global market share, followed by the automotive industry, accounting for around 25% of the global market share for position sensors.

The global position sensors market is anticipated to expand at close to 10% CAGR throughout the period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America was the leading market in 2020 in terms of value for position sensors. Over the coming years, South Asia and Pacific is expected to be a key market for sustainable revenue, with rising demand for position sensors from the automotive sector.

was the leading market in 2020 in terms of value for position sensors. Over the coming years, and Pacific is expected to be a key market for sustainable revenue, with rising demand for position sensors from the automotive sector. The automotive industry is expected to offer higher incremental opportunity during the forecast period, as demand for position sensors is increasing significantly, owing to rise in demand for connected cars and vehicle safety.

There has been rise in demand for position sensors across the aerospace industry.

Digital position sensors hold around two-third of the market share, with the remaining being the analog versions.

With growing adoption of position sensors and services, countries in Western Europe and Asia Pacific such as India , China , Italy , and France are expected to witness high potential growth opportunities.

and such as , , , and are expected to witness high potential growth opportunities. The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 9% through 2031, while Germany and the U.K. are projected to progress at a CAGR of close to 9% and 12%, respectively.

and the U.K. are projected to progress at a CAGR of close to 9% and 12%, respectively. China is expected to progress at an impressive CAGR of more than 10%, while India is projected to surge ahead at around 14% CAGR through 2031.

Request for sample PDF of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17572

"Growing demand for cost-effective and highly efficient position sensors to be witnessed over the coming years," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has disrupted many industries, including the market for position sensors. The spread of COVID-19 affected product adoption in Europe, Asia, and North America, and partially in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. A lot of industry verticals have been affected during the pandemic, and as a result, there has been considerable effect on the sales of position sensors. With a decline in the sales of vehicles, there has been considerable decline in the demand for production parts and other equipment. At the beginning of the pandemic, many countries were not prepared for the influx of COVID-19 patients.

To know more ask an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/17572

Initially, the market was majorly affected due to lockdowns across the world; however, it has grown positively in the second quarter of 2020, as a majority of sensor manufacturers are supplying sensors or manufacturing medical devices that are used in a wide variety of medical applications, ranging from personal and portable devices. Post COVID-19 response, the position sensors market is expected to experience growth owing to rise in demand for inductive position sensors along with other sensors that can offer improved process automation at a lower cost.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/17572

Find More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global position sensors market, providing historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period 2021-2031. To understand the opportunities in this space, the market is segmented on the basis of technology (contact and non-contact), construction (framed / housed / assembled and frameless / unhoused / kits), interface (analog and digital), diameter (5-50 mm, 50-100 mm, and >=100), and industry (aerospace, defense, industrial equipment, medical, automotive, and others), across six major regions of the world.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Semiconductor Electronics

Related Reports:

Valve Position Sensor Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/valve-position-sensor-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/valve-position-sensor-market.asp Printed Sensor Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/printed-sensor-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.