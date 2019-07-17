POS Manufacturer Wiseasy to Build Aadhaar Payment Solutions Based on NEXT Fingerprint Sensor Technology

OSLO, Norway, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that Beijing Wiseasy Technology Co., Ltd. (Wiseasy) has selected NEXT`s certified sensor technology for the production of POS terminals for sales in the Indian market.

Wiseasy manufactures intelligent payment terminals and offers innovative payment systems for embedded transactions in various industries, including retail, food and beverage, parking, insurance, banking and telecommunications. The Company`s products and services are used in more than 60 countries. Wiseasy will integrate the NEXT STQC and UIDAI certified sensor technology into POS terminals for Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) applications.

"We are very pleased that the Indian market is picking up again after completion of the 2019 general election," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "We welcome Wiseasy as new partner for Aadhaar-enabled solutions and are certain that our certified fingerprint sensor technology delivers substantial added value to Wiseasy`s customers and end users."

"NEXT`s certified large-area fingerprint sensor technology has proven its performance, reliability and user-friendliness in numerous real-life projects and use cases," said Danny Chan, VP of Supply Chain of Wiseasy. "This capability ideally supports our target to create the most valuable solutions for our customers and business partners."

Wiseasy and NEXT Biometrics are also evaluating collaboration outside of India.

