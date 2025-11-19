Portwest Acquires Grupo Kondor, Strengthening Its Position in Latin America

WESTPORT, Ireland, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portwest, a global leader in workwear, safety footwear, and personal protective equipment (PPE), has acquired a majority shareholding in Grupo Kondor Colombia S.A.S., the market leader in safety footwear in Colombia.

The acquisition supports Portwest's strategy of expanding its global manufacturing and distribution footprint and strengthening its position in key Latin American markets. The company now employs over 6,400 people worldwide across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Australasia.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Grupo Kondor is recognised as Colombia's leading brand for high-performance safety footwear. With more than 300 employees, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes protective footwear engineered to meet the demands of multiple industries across the country.

Cathal Hughes, Deputy Managing Director at Portwest, said:

"We are delighted to welcome the Kondor team to the Portwest Group. Acquiring market-leading companies is a key part of our global growth strategy. Kondor represents a strategic addition to our portfolio, expanding our capabilities in safety footwear and providing a strong local presence in Colombia through its established warehouse and distribution network. This acquisition strengthens our position in Latin America and enables us to introduce the Portwest and Base Protection brands more effectively to the region."

The acquisition also opens new opportunities for collaboration between Grupo Kondor and Base Protection, Portwest's premium Italian safety footwear brand. Both companies will share design expertise and innovation in comfort and performance, bringing advanced European safety footwear technology to Latin American markets while leveraging Kondor's local production and distribution strengths.

Juan Carlos Cardona, General Manager and CEO of Grupo Kondor, commented:

"Joining Portwest marks an exciting new chapter for Kondor. With Portwest's global reach and resources, we can accelerate our growth, strengthen our innovation capabilities, and expand our product offering. Together, we will continue delivering high-quality protective solutions while creating new opportunities for our employees and partners."

The investment in Grupo Kondor follows Portwest's previous acquisitions of IFR Workwear (Canada), Base Protection (Italy), and leading Australian workwear companies, reinforcing Portwest's position as one of the world's foremost providers of workwear, safety footwear, and PPE solutions.

For further information, visit www.portwest.com or www.calzadokondor.com.co.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827704/Tagline_MASTER_Portwest_master_Logo_Logo_Logo.jpg