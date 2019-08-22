Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Industry Revenue is Expected to Reach Around EUR 30 Billion by the Year Ending 2024E: Ken Research
Key Findings
- Portugal government has planned to invest across strategic sectors. Several projects have been planned to work on infrastructure related projects such as seaports, airports, roads and railways. The government has outlined 72 different programs and projects with the transport and mobility sector receiving the largest slice, at EUR 12.7 billion for a total of 44 projects which will create a positive impact in future.
- Rise in exports will affect the logistics market in the country in a positive manner. Portugal's principal exports for the year 2018 are vehicles worth 11.1%, electrical machinery and equipment worth 9%, and mineral worth 7.3% of total exports value.
- The "last mile" delivery step to the consumer will gain more importance in future due to the rising share of B2C parcel logistics in the market. With same-day delivery, orders are delivered within a few hours after purchasing them, or in a chosen time window on the same day, thus driving the demand for express logistics services in the country. For instance, TNT Express has launched a new and efficient terrestrial distribution solution called Direct Express. This new solution offers customers, who send multiple parcel parcels a faster, more flexible and reliable service through a direct connection to TNT's home network in the country of destination.
Increase in Government Investment: The investment in the logistics sector is one of the key initiatives which will bolster the growth of the sector during the forecast period 2019E-2024E, including the development of transportation infrastructure, the increase in the capacity of the major Portuguese ports such as expansion of the container terminal at the port of Leixoes and the expansion of a container terminal in Sines, and the modernization of the rail freight sector.
Rising E-Commerce Activities: The demand of logistics services will surge due to growing prominence of E-commerce in Portugal. The E-commerce industry GMV in Portugal is estimated to increase by around 11.0% y-o-y in next 5 year, so total online sales of goods and services in the Southern European country could be worth EUR 9.5 billion in future. The express delivery has simplified the process of transporting goods by allowing the sender to access the information from pick-up to delivery and also provides the proof of delivery. Portugal courier and parcel market is further anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the rising demand of timely delivery of parcels and documents. The logistics companies are expected to invest on advanced technologies solutions such as autonomous logistics, real-time tracking, automation and robotics in order to provide an improved customer service. With the growing international trade, incorporation of advanced technology based solutions will help in an efficient delivery of products by the logistics providers.
Technology Innovation: GPS, vehicle monitoring, data analytics, sensors and RFID, and storage optimization will enhance end-to-end visibility in transport logistics. Customized services and adaptability to the latest technology will boost supply chain efficiency and lead to the selection of third-party logistics services in Portugal.
Analysts at Ken Research within their latest publication "Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2024 – By Land (Road, Rail, Pipeline), Sea, Air Freight Forwarding (Domestic and International Freight), Courier and Parcel, Warehousing, Cold Transport and Storage, Third Party/ Contract Logistics (3PL) and E-Commerce Logistics" believe that the logistics market in Portugal will grow due to the growing government investment across strategic sectors, increase penetration of E-commerce operations / activities and technological developments which will drive the overall demand for the sector. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 6.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2019-2024E.
Key Segments Covered
By Services
- Freight Forwarding
- Warehousing
- Courier and Parcel Activities
Portugal Freight Forwarding Market
- By Mode of Service
- Road Freight and Transportation Through Pipelines
- Sea Freight
- Air Freight
- By Mode of Freight
- Domestic Freight
- International Freight
- By Flow Corridors
- Asian Countries
- European Countries
- African Countries
- Others ( American, Australian Countries and many more)
- By 3PL and Integrated
- 3PL Logistics
- Integrated Logistics
- By End Users
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Automotive (Spare Parts, Components)
- Others (Dangerous Goods and Chemicals)
- By Different Modals
- Multimodal
- Unimodal
Portugal Courier and Parcel Logistics Market
- By International and Domestic Express
- International Express
- Domestic Express
- By Air and Ground Express
- Air Express
- Ground Express
- By Delivery Period
- One Day Delivery
- Two Day Delivery
- Three Day Delivery
- More than three Day Delivery
- By Inter and Intra city
- Intra City
- Inter City
- By Market Structure
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
- By Region
- Lisbon
- Porto
- Gaia
- Others
Portugal Warehousing Market
- By Business Model
- Industrial /Retail Container
- Freight /Inland Container Depot
- Cold Storage
- Others
- By Region
- Sines
- Lisbon
- Porto
- Others
- By Type of Warehouses
- Closed Warehouse
- Open Warehouse
- Cold Storage
- By 3PL and Integrated
- 3PL Warehouse
- Integrated Warehouse
- By End Users
- Food and Beverages
- Automotive (Spare Parts, Components)
- Consumer Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
Portugal Cold Chain Market
- By Storage and Transportation
- Cold Transportation
- Cold Storage
- By Products
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Meat and Sea Food
- Confectionaries
- Chemicals and Others
Portugal 3PL Market
- By Service Mix
- Freight Forwarding
- Warehousing
Portugal E-Commerce Logistics Market
- By Delivery Period
- Within 2 hours
- Within 24 Hours
- 2-3 Day Delivery
- Others
- Warehousing
Key Target Audience
- Logistics Companies
- Warehousing Companies
- Freight Forwarding Companies
- Express Logistics Companies
- E-Commerce Logistics Companies
- 3PL Logistics Companies
- E-Commerce Companies
- Cold Chain Logistics Companies
- Companies seeking Logistics Services
- Companies seeking Warehousing Services
- Companies seeking Courier and Parcel Services
Time Period Captured in the Report:
- Historical Period: 2013-2018
- Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Companies Covered:
- DHL Portugal
- Abreu Cargo
- TAP
- Garland
- DB Schenker
- FedEx
- Rangel
- DSV Portugal
- TIBA
- KUEHNE + NAGEL
- LKW Walter
- CEVA Logistics
- Noatum Logistics
- Kerry Logistics
- Laso Transportes
- Panalpina
- Transcinco
- Transitex
- SEKO Logistics
- DHL Express Portugal
- FedEx Express
- UPS Express
- CTT
- Urbanos
- TNT Portugal
- Logista (NACEX)
- SEUR- DPD Group
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- Introduction to Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Market
- Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Market Infrastructure
- Cross Comparison of Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Market with EU Countries
- Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Market Size, 2013-2018P
- Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2013-2018P
- Portugal Freight Forwarding Market, 2013-2024E
- Portugal Courier and Parcel Market, 2013-2024E
- Portugal E-Commerce Logistics Market, 2013-2024E
- Portugal Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market, 2013-2024E
- Portugal Cold Chain Market, 2018P and 2024E
- Portugal Warehousing Market, 2013-2024E
- Decision Making Process for Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Market
- Regulatory Framework in Portugal Logistics and Warehousing
- SWOT Analysis of Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Market
- Trends and Developments in Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Market
- Issues and Challenges in Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Market
- Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Portugal Logistics & Warehousing Market
- Portugal Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E-2024E
