Porton Advanced Stem Cell Exosomes Granted INCI Status, Advancing into Global Cosmetic Ingredient Market

CRANBURY, N.J. and SUZHOU, China, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porton Advanced has announced that its proprietary stem cell-derived exosomes have been officially listed under the International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients (INCI). This recognition serves as a global "identity card" for cosmetic ingredients, enabling the product to enter markets worldwide.

The INCI system, developed by the International Nomenclature Committee and published by the Personal Care Products Council, is an internationally recognized naming standard for cosmetic ingredients. It currently includes over 16,000 ingredients and is adopted by more than 70 countries and regions, including China, the United States, and the European Union.

This INCI listing confirms that Porton Advanced's stem cell exosomes meet international standards for safety, compliance, and quality control. It not only removes regulatory and traceability barriers for brands but also marks a key milestone in the company's strategic expansion of its CDMO services into diverse areas, including exosome raw materials and cosmetic applications.

Leveraging its GMP-compliant platform built in the cell and gene therapy field, Porton Advanced has established robust manufacturing and quality control systems to ensure high purity, activity, and stability of its exosome products.

Porton Advanced's exosome manufacturing platform

Flexible Cell Culture Systems: Supports multiple cell lines including HEK293, MSC, K562, and iPSC.

Scalable and Robust Processes: Scalable from 2L to 50L bioreactors, enabling seamless transition from R&D to commercial production.

High Yield: Final exosome product concentration ≥ 1E+11 particles/mL.

Rapid Delivery: GMP-grade exosomes available within one month.

Stringent QC testing for identity, purity, potency,and safety, ensuring batch-batch consistency

Moving forward, the company will continue to advance the application of exosome technology in regenerative aesthetics, offering global partners integrated services from raw material customization to formulation development.

About Porton Advanced

Porton Advanced Solutions is a subsidiary of the leading CDMO, Porton Pharma Solutions. Porton Advanced has dual-headquarters in Cranbury, New Jersey, and Suzhou, China, providing end-to-end CDMO solutions for ATMPs including plasmids, viral vectors, cell therapy and nucleic acid therapies. We offer services from cell banking, process, and analytical method development, cGMP production to fill & finish, covering different stages of drug development from early research, IITs, Investigational New Drug (IND) applications, clinical trials, New Drug Applications (NDA), to commercialization. Our state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant facilities span an impressive 215,000 sq ft, equipped with 10 viral vector production lines, 12 cell therapy production suites and a multitude of clean rooms.