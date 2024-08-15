PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT MAIN TERMINAL OPENS TO TRAVELERS

Featuring a 9-acre (37,000m2) mass timber roof, the new terminal evokes the feeling of walking through a Pacific Northwest forest. Views to the airfield, abundant natural light, and interior landscapes that reflect the natural beauty of the region are present throughout the passenger journey.

"The new main terminal is a testament to the vision of our incredible client, the Port of Portland." said Sharron van der Meulen, ZGF Managing Partner. "The design evokes the best of our region yet offers other airports a new model for how to expand and renovate in place to meet the travel demands of the future generations."

The expanded terminal is the largest mass timber project of its kind, and it is designed with people and place at its heart. Intimate plazas with tree-lined retail concessions recall Portland's pedestrian-friendly streets. Urban furniture and plant-filled gathering places at various scales invite travelers to relax and enjoy their surroundings in a sanctuary of well-being.

Instead of building an entirely new terminal, the Port of Portland and ZGF decided to renovate and expand in place, keeping the airport fully operational throughout five years of phased construction while realizing schedule, time and carbon savings. The strategy was made possible, in part, by a prefabricated wood roof that spans the expanded lobby, check-in, and security areas.

An engineering marvel, the mass timber roof is the centerpiece of the expansion. It celebrates the state of Oregon's history of forest product innovation while showcasing what is possible for the future of mass timber design and sustainable wood sourcing. All of the 3.5 million board feet (8,250 m3) of wood for the roof is sourced from within a 300 mile (480km) radius of the Portland Airport and includes wood from small family-owned forests, non-profits, and tribal nations.

The project's sustainable design sets a new standard for airports worldwide. The main terminal achieves a 50% reduction in energy use per square foot with a highly efficient, all-electric ground-source heat pump while doubling terminal capacity. A second phase of the project is underway now and will complete in early 2026.

To learn more about the project, visit: PDX Airport Main Terminal Expansion

