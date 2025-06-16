Portland Gallery - BILL JACKLIN: CITY TO SEA 25TH JUNE - 18TH JULY 2025

All the works on display show a profound sense of the artist capturing moments in time, recreating movement and depicting man's place within the universe. These moments are represented on both a micro and macro level – from the small movements of chess players in a New York park through to the heavens moving slowly across a night sky. Occasionally there is drama – a falling skater, a bustling crowd or a precipitous wave – but often the tension is more subtly rendered. Unusually, Jacklin's wonder is expressed for both the wilds of nature and the opposite wilds of urban life, and our exhibition seeks to build a bridge between these seemingly disparate subjects.

This exhibition will be the first major showing of Jacklin's work in the UK since the closure of Marlborough Fine Art – his dealers for the past forty years. Our show will open shortly after the opening of the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition which will feature six works by Jacklin (three oils and three monotypes). Our presentation will be supported by a fully illustrated catalogue with text by Richard Davey.

About Portland Gallery

Portland Gallery was established in 1984 and are leading dealers in Modern and Contemporary British Art. Located in St James's, the gallery is spread over two floors and plays host to fourteen exhibitions a year, principally solo presentations of represented artists and estate. The gallery is operated as an Employee Ownership Trust.

