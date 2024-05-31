Portkey Announces Integration of Zero-Knowledge Proofs for Enhanced Identity Management and Security

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portkey, the innovative account abstraction wallet on the aelf blockchain, proudly announces its latest initiative to enhance user security and privacy through the integration of Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs). This cryptographic technique allows one party (the prover) to prove to another party (the verifier) that a particular statement is true without revealing any additional information, ensuring unparalleled privacy and security for Portkey's users.

The integration of Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) in Portkey's Web3 wallet and decentralised identity management system promises to offer blockchain users unprecedented levels of provable and tamper-proof identity verification. Portkey will enable users to securely prove their eligibility and compliance with service providers' requirements without disclosing sensitive personal information. By ensuring digital personas are both distinct and verifiable, Portkey's adoption of ZKPs aims to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 applications, fostering a more secure, privacy-centric, and user-focused internet.

As the prevalence of digital transactions and online interactions increases, it has become even more imperative to protect user data. Portkey's upcoming integration of ZKPs significantly strengthens its security framework, ensuring that sensitive user information remains confidential and secure. This allows users to engage with digital services confidently, knowing their data is safeguarded by the highest standards of cryptographic security. Portkey's commitment to privacy and security is a cornerstone of its mission, aimed at establishing a safe and trustworthy digital environment for users navigating the complexities of this increasingly interconnected world.

Introducing SocialLogin

Portkey intends to operate ZKPs through SocialLogin, which encompasses a two-step process: proof generation and verification, for secure transaction validation. In the proof generation phase, the prover creates a proof that confirms the validity of a statement using advanced cryptographic methods. During verification, this proof is evaluated by a verifier who, if the proof is valid, accepts the statement as true without accessing any underlying data. This integration will grant developers the capability to allow users to authenticate themselves on their preferred dApps through their pre-existing social accounts on platforms like Google, Facebook, Twitch, and various other third-party providers.

At the application level, users register with Portkey by logging in with Google credentials and receive an identity token (JWT). This token is sent to the Proving Service, which generates a zk-SNARK proof. The proof is then used to sign transactions on aelf blockchain, where it is verified on-chain. If the proof is valid, the transaction is executed, ensuring enhanced security and privacy for users. At the protocol level, this involves creating a new interface to generate proofs, developing verification functions, and converting proof-based transactions to normal ones while ensuring robust error handling and testing.

This technological advancement for Portkey is critical for enhancing users' security and privacy as it eliminates the dependence on external verifier services, and solidifies its position as a pioneering force in the realm of digital wallets and decentralised identity management. SocialLogin is currently being developed and intergrated swiftly on Portkey. Soon, users will be able to experience the smooth login and registration process.

About Portkey

Portkey aims to be the most useful Web2-to-3 Wallet: it targets Web2 projects and provides them with simple, seamless, and scalable access to a complete Web3 ecosystem. While Portkey serves as an Account Abstraction Wallet with intuitive social recovery features, it also promotes Decentralised Identity Technology, enabling Web2 businesses and developers to migrate seamlessly into Web3. It also features aelf's unique Virtual Address (VA) technical approach, which is cheaper, faster and easier to implement compared to other industry standards.