PortfolioCloud enters UK market through integration with Seccl

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PortfolioCloud, a leading provider of advanced portfolio management solutions, announces its entry into the UK market through an integration partnership with Seccl, the Octopus-owned embedded investment platform. This follows PortfolioCloud's success in delivering flexible, modern API-driven advice tools to large Australian financial institutions.

Thanks to both firms' proprietary APIs, Seccl-powered platforms can now integrate PortfolioCloud's technology into their existing platform workflows – providing users with sophisticated tools for efficient portfolio management and improved advisory processes for both DFMs and advisers alike.

The partnership supports DFMs, larger advice firms, and consolidators seeking a better way to engage with platforms, streamline shared workflows between advisers and those managing models, and overcome operational inefficiencies caused by monolithic, disparate legacy technologies.

Partnering with Seccl underscores PortfolioCloud's commitment to transforming retail investment management in the UK, enhancing efficiency and portfolio personalisation, while meeting regulatory standards, and demonstrating strong client outcomes.

Support for discretionary and non-discretionary advice

The platform integration empowers DFMs with advanced controls and tools through a unified interface, enhancing portfolio construction, management, and rebalancing via the Model Manager Portal. This is particularly beneficial under the 'Reliance on Other' framework where DFMs hold client authority.

With PortfolioCloud, advisers can also:

Manage advised portfolios

Use digital client consent

Individual or bulk rebalance

Generate advice documents

Automate trades

Quotes

Mark Links, COO of PortfolioCloud, former Head of Operations at Transact and AXA Elevate, said:

"Portfolio management at scale is complex and requires deep understanding of the workflows for advisers, DFM's and platforms. As a single product SaaS business we leverage this expertise, leaving the platforms to focus their internal resources on other business priorities'

We are excited to partner with the team at Seccl as they redefine the way retail financial services are delivered in the UK with integrated technology at the heart of it. "

James Holmes, Seccl's chief commercial officer, said:

"We were impressed with PortfolioCloud's model management capabilities and their ability to integrate quickly using our API. This allowed us to bring a best-of-breed DFM solution to market while freeing up our own internal development teams. It's another integration we're proud to bring to market – and another demonstration of how genuinely API-first technology can rapidly and cost-effectively transform experiences for the better."

About PortfolioCloud:

PortfolioCloud, established in 2016, pioneered institutional-grade portfolio management technology for financial planners in Australia and the UK. Privately held with minority shareholding by Insignia Financial (ex IOOF), PortfolioCloud has evolved with focus on enterprise installations with deep API integrations.

Servicing portfolios totalling over $12 billion funds under management (FUM)

funds under management (FUM) Facilitates 2 million transactions annually

Boasts flagship enterprise customers in Australia and the UK

and the UK Successful deployment with first UK customer, Seccl , utilising an OEM model with deep API integrations for seamless workflows

Offers fully managed service including, consultancy , domain expertise, hosting, software development and project management

About Seccl

Seccl is the Octopus-owned embedded investment platform that's helping more people to invest – and invest well.

Our sector is being held back by old tech, dismal processes and misaligned interests. Together they create pointless complexity for financial planning and investment professionals, and provide outdated, overpriced experiences for customers. We're on a mission to fix it.

We help forward-thinking financial planners, wealth managers and investment platforms to reimagine their business and client experience – empowering them to build better, more sustainable and more valuable operations, and meet the digital demands of the future, not the baseline expectations of the past.

And we do it by reimagining their technology – with a low-cost, hyper-efficient and (genuinely) API-first technology infrastructure that handles millions of requests every day, and powers the portfolios of 180,000 investors.

A regulated custodian and ISA/SIPP provider, we combine the disruptive mindset and ambitious mission to shake things up, with the commitment and substance to not screw them up.

We're proud to be part of Octopus, the £12.5 billion group that's on a mission to breathe new life into broken industries, through companies like Octopus Energy, Octopus Investments and Octopus Money.