PortAventura World will open its doors again on 15 May

- For the 2021 season, PortAventura World will premiere new shows, expand its range of accommodation and offer a unique gastronomic experience in its hotels to enhance visitors' enjoyment.

- With an investment of more than 5 million euros, the resort has in place all the necessary COVID-19 preventive measures and reinforces its status as a safe tourist destination after receiving the "Safe Travels" seal.

- The company continues its digital acceleration process with services such as online hotel check-in.

TARRAGONA, Spain, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World is fully prepared to make its comeback on 15 May with the opening of PortAventura Park and Ferrari Land. Caribe Aquatic Park is scheduled to open on 23 June.