PortAventura World and Paramount Spain join forces to promote exclusive leisure experiences

On 24, 25 and 26 June, MTV Push Live by PortAventura World is coming, welcoming the new season of the year in the Bang Bang West area of the resort, with live performances by emerging artists from the national scene. On Friday 24 June, Dani Fernández , one of the most important singer-songwriters of the moment, will be the star of the night; on Saturday 25 , it will be the turn of Belén Aguilera , one of Spain´s most listened to artists, consecrated as the musical phenomenon of 2022, and this unique musical event will end on Sunday 26 with the urban music artist Ptazeta coming to the resort.

The General Business Director of PortAventura World, David García, explained that "this partnership is part of the innovative strategy that we are implementing in the resort, which seeks to increasingly diversify our offer and promote differential entertainment for all of our clients. We want to reach a new client segment, in particular a young audience, through actions linked to music and live concerts, and MTV is an exceptional partner with an international reach".

Carlos Martínez, Vice President Country Manager of Paramount Iberia, stated that "we are very happy to be able to offer the Spanish public the MTV Push Live franchise, a project that is part of the DNA of MTV. In PortAventura World we have found the best possible partner and location. With a long trajectory in the creation of unique experiences for a young audience, we are certain that this is the start of a long-lasting relationship between two companies that are leaders in their sectors".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819819/PortAventura_World.jpg

SOURCE PortAventura World