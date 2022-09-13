PortAventura Convention Centre has been recognised as one of the top European convention centres at the M&IT Awards

TARRAGONA, Spain, Sept. 13, 2022 PortAventura Convention Centre has been recognised as one of the 'Top Convention Centres' in the latest edition of the M&IT Awards, thanks to its management, the excellence of its services and its infrastructure, which is unique in the sector and set in a privileged location. With their 35-year trajectory, the London-held M&IT Awards bring together a large crowd of professionals from the corporate events industry ever year and are considered "the Oscars of the sector", making up one of the most important and anticipated events each season.

On receiving the award, Malin Nilsson, director of PortAventura Business & Events, stated that "first of all, I would like to thank everybody that voted for us and, of course, the clients who have already placed their trust in us. We are proud to have received this prestigious award, which confirms our leading position in the sector in Europe and encourages us to continue working and improving under the premises of innovation, excellence, and sustainability that we have been developing. We are convinced that our ability to adapt to the changing needs of our clients, with a one-of-a-kind portfolio of solutions, has put us here today, and we will keep working in the same way to continue contributing to our industry".

The PortAventura Business & Events service proposal stands out for its versatility, with a clear all in one approach led by its specialist team. PortAventura Convention Centre hosts events every year for a variety of sectors, ranging from health to the mass market. More than 2,200 events with a total of 720,000 attendees have been held at PortAventura Convention Centre in recent years.

Another of the reasons that PortAventura Business & Events took home the M&IT award was the sustainable approach to its management and that of PortAventura World, through the implementation of a responsible management model to make corporate events an increasingly environmentally friendly activity. In this regard, both the solutions it offers its clients and the various internationally prestigious environmental certifications it holds, such as the European EMAS certificate, the ISO14001 standard and the Environmental Quality Assurance Label, support its commitment to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). PortAventura Convention Centre underwent an extension during the pandemic with a view to focusing on respecting the environment and saving energy.

