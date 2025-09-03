Portal:M @LFW SS26: How Digital Content Is Transforming Fashion

Event demonstrates impact for brand engagement, loyalty, sales and sustainability

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion tech startup Portal:M will present a physical-digital showroom at London Fashion Week on September 20 and 21, featuring the brand JENN LEE's 10-year anniversary collection for Spring/Summer 2026. Supported by Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) and leading garment manufacturer Makalot, the event showcases the future of fashion: direct brand-consumer connections through narrative-driven digital content.

"This year, we're focusing on how powerful digital content can build deeper connections with consumers," noted Dianne Chen, Marketing Manager of Portal:M. "With our expertise in manufacturing, we understand how to bring a designer's mind to life. Beyond a showcase of digital content, the event will demonstrate how Portal:M is creating virtual tools for driving brand engagement and loyalty. And our work in virtual worlds is proven to drive brand success, sales and sustainability in the real one."

Portal:M's Digital Showroom:

Date & Time:

September 20, 12:00–18:00 (Sign up here: https://bit.ly/LFWss260920_Cision)

Location: Village Underground, 54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ

Experiences:

Storytelling in a new dimension for an intimate, multi-sensory journey: digitalised 3D and physical versions of JENN LEE's 10-year anniversary collection

Interactive VR experiences: Explore imaginative virtual environments created by Portal:M

Pop-up store with exclusive event items

JENN LEE's 10th Anniversary: An Exploration of Love and Protection

Known for her bold and expressive designs, designer Jenn Lee celebrates her namesake brand's 10th anniversary with the new SS26 Collection and continues her exploration of "Love and protection."

For a decade, the JENN LEE brand has used clothing as a medium for storytelling, giving voice to emotions often left unsaid. Using design details, like its signature Zipper Series, the brand represents the complex process of "opening and closing" relationships, emotions, and identity. As Ms. Lee notes: "Through the details of zippers, metal, and patchwork, we slowly open up relationships, emotions, and identity, and then zip them back up again."

Driving Brand Success: From Storytelling to Sales and Sustainability

Portal:M's digital content strategy — creating hyper-realistic 3D garments and virtual showrooms — is designed to solve the key challenges modern brands face. With immersive visuals and compelling narratives, brands can shift the one-way messaging of traditional marketing to a two-way dialogue, maximising consumer engagement, connection and loyalty.

This shift drives brand success directly. E-commerce platform Shopify has reported numerous cases of AR and virtual shopping boosting customer engagement and sales, and another report found that online shoppers were twice as likely to purchase a product if they experienced it virtually.

Virtual shopping experiences also help fashion brands improve their sustainability. According to a recent survey by the IT firm Capgemini, 64% of consumers buy from sustainable brands, and 67% would switch retailers due to a lack of sustainability.

Taiwanese Tech Innovations on Display

With support from the Industrial Development Administration, MOEA, and through the Institute for Information Industry, PlayNitride will showcase its cutting-edge adjustable-transparency Micro LED in displays within the showroom, showing shifting light patterns that echo JENN LEE's "rebellion and protection" themes. This creates a living canvas of fashion, where garments and accessories visually evolve with the wearer's experience.

MSI UK has also collaborated with Portal:M to create a digitally interactive space, powered by MSI gaming laptops, highlighting how technology can seamlessly support fashion and art through interactive experiences.

About Portal:M

With expertise in manufacturing, AI, and technology, Portal:M is a fashion tech startup that creates hyper-realistic digital content and virtual experiences to transform how consumers experience brands and designers collaborate.

Media Contact: diannechen@portalm.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763469/image.jpg