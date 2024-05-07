Portable Ultrasound Market Worth $3.8 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, 'Portable Ultrasound Market By Product (POCUS, Handheld Ultrasound, Transducer, Gels), Technology (2D, 3D, 4D, Doppler), Display, Application (Breast Cancer, MSK, OB/GYN, CVD, Urology), End User (Hospitals, ACC, Imaging Center) – Global Forecast to 2031' published by Meticulous Research®, the portable ultrasound market is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2024–2031.

Portable ultrasound devices offer a cost-effective, highly mobile, and easy-to-use alternative to traditional cart-based ultrasounds. Point-of-care ultrasound, also known as PoC ultrasound or POCUS, enables physicians to carry out diagnostic imaging near patients. Additionally, advances in handheld ultrasound devices through the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasing the accuracy of image analysis, leading to better result interpretation. Additionally, the development and launch of portable ultrasound devices for specific applications drive the adoption of portable ultrasounds.

The growth of the portable ultrasound market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing demand for handheld ultrasound devices in ambulatory care centers and dialysis centers. Furthermore, emerging economies are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the portable ultrasound market.

Increasing Preference for Point-of-Care Testing in Developing Countries to Provide Opportunities for Market Players

The integration of advanced technologies into medical imaging has increased their demand within healthcare settings. Moreover, it enables healthcare organizations to cost-effectively identify and detect diseases. Countries like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are recognized as major emerging economies characterized by high GDP growth. These emerging economies are driving the demand for healthcare services and treatments due to improving healthcare infrastructure, aging population, increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing government investments, rising disposable incomes, and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions.

The large number of hospitals in developing countries such as India, coupled with rising healthcare expenditures, the growing demand for quality healthcare, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the portable ultrasound market. For instance, as of 31 March 2021, India had 157,819 district hospitals, 30,579 sub-divisional/district hospitals, 5,951 community health centers, 1224 primary health centers, and 764 sub-centers (Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare). The developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries drives the demand for point-of-care testing, including imaging procedures using PoC ultrasound.

Moreover, portable ultrasound devices eliminate the need for pregnant women to visit ultrasound centers. These devices offer a more cost-effective solution compared to traditional ultrasound machines. Additionally, these devices also enable healthcare providers to expedite the diagnostic process, resulting in faster and more accurate diagnoses, ultimately contributing to improved patient outcomes.

The key companies profiled in this market study are GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. (A subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.) (South Korea), FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (A subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation) (U.S.), ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), EDAN Instruments, Inc. (China), EchoNous, Inc. (U.S.), Butterfly Network, Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd (China), SonoScape Medical Corp. (China), and Healcerion Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

The global portable ultrasound market is segmented by product (Devices [by Portability {Point-of-care (PoC) Ultrasound (Machines and Transducers), Handheld Ultrasound}, by Technology {2D, 3D & 4D, Doppler}, by Display {Black & White (B/W), Colored}], Gels, Accessories), Application ( OB/GYN, Cardiovascular, Urology, Musculoskeletal, Breast Cancer, Other Applications), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End Users) and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Based on the product, the portable ultrasound market is segmented into devices, gels, and accessories. In 2024, the devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of 92% of the overall market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for PoC ultrasound devices in emergency departments, increasing preference for ultrasound imaging near patients, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in portable ultrasound devices. For instance, in November 2022, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas (U.S.) launched a new point-of-care ultrasound system called Sonimage MX1 Platinum. This device includes an imaging algorithm that improves image resolution by reducing speckles and smoothing imaging graininess.

The devices segment is further sub-segmented into 2D ultrasound, 3D & 4D ultrasound, and Doppler ultrasound. In 2024, 2D ultrasound is expected to account for the largest share of the portable ultrasound devices market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness, wide availability, noninvasive nature, and significant applications in women's health. 2D ultrasounds are used for detecting tumors, cysts, or polyps within major organs. During pregnancy, they are used to ensure the health of the fetus, monitoring parameters such as heart rate, movement, and measurements of the stomach, legs, and head. Obstetricians utilize 2D ultrasounds to monitor fetal development throughout pregnancy. Additionally, they are also used by doctors for laparoscopic surgeries, amniocentesis, and other medical procedures.

Based on application, the portable ultrasound market is segmented into OB/GYN, cardiovascular, urology, musculoskeletal, breast cancer, and other applications. In 2024, the OB/GYN segment is expected to account for the largest share of 31% of the overall portable ultrasound market. In gynecology, portable ultrasound can assist in identifying the reason for abdominal pain, bleeding, or abdominal distension or in defining a pelvic mass. It identifies uterine shape and position (anteverted vs. retroverted), detects the presence of fibroids, confirms the location of intrauterine contraceptive devices, measures endometrial thickness, and detects polyps or blood/fluid in the cavity. It is also useful to visualize ovarian cysts, which may be actively bleeding, torted or hemorrhagic, tubal pathology such as a hydrosalpinx, and other forms of pelvic inflammatory disease. Thus, the growing prevalence and awareness regarding women's reproductive health conditions contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Based on end user, the portable ultrasound market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory care centers, and other end users. In 2024, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of 44% of the portable ultrasound market. The growth of this segment is being driven by the increasing hospitalizations due to chronic diseases associated with an aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, the willingness of hospitals to opt for advanced imaging modalities, preference for low-cost products to control healthcare cost, rising focus on providing point of care/bedside service to patients, and increasing number of healthcare facilities in emerging economies.

However, the ambulatory care centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031). This growth can be attributed to the growing number of ambulatory care centers and the high preference for ambulatory care centers among patients due to their cost efficiency. These ambulatory care centers (ACC) offer patient care at a low cost compared to traditional hospitals.

Based on geography, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 35% of the portable ultrasound market. The North America portable ultrasound market is estimated to be worth USD 778 million in 2024. North America's significant market share can be attributed to the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgery, the rising incidence of chronic disorders, the growing occurrences of orthopedic injuries, and advancements in ultrasound imaging technology.

However, the Asia Pacific portable ultrasound market is expected to witness a rapid growth growth the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic injuries and cancer, the aging population, several government initiatives to promote early diagnosis, growing adoption of advanced medical technologies, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and insurance coverage are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the portable ultrasound market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Scope of the Report:

Portable Ultrasound Market Assessment—by Product

Devices By Portability Point-of-care) (PoC) Ultrasound Machines Transducers Hand Held Ultrasound By Technology 2D 3D & 4D Doppler By Display Black & White (B/W) Colored

Gels

Accessories

Portable Ultrasound Market Assessment—by Application

OB/GYN

Cardiovascular

Urology

Musculoskeletal

Breast Cancer

Other Applications

(Note: Other Applications include gastroenterology, anesthesiology, neurology, image guidance, and other abdominal applications)

Portable Ultrasound Market Assessment—by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

(Other End Users include home care settings and academic institutes)

Portable Ultrasound Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(APAC) Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

