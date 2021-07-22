Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 9259.5 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 3.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by Type - Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment, Handheld Ultrasound Equipment, Application - Hospital, Clinic, Home Care, Others. It is published in Valuates Reports under Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market size is projected to reach USD 9259.5 million by 2026, from USD 7408.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market are:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that need imaging diagnosis.

Compact size and cost efficiency of the device is expected to increase the Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

Surge in need for ambulatory and remote patient care infrastructure is also expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-0W5627/global-portable-ultrasound-devices

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PORTABLE ULTRASOUND DEVICE MARKET

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as kidney cancer, inflammatory disease, liver diseases, etc. Portable Ultrasound devices create images of soft tissue structures, such as the gallbladder, liver, kidneys, pancreas, bladder, and other organs using which doctors can identify the anomaly.

Due to its compact size, Portable Ultrasound Devices can be moved from room to room enabling practitioners to diagnose to bed ridden and severely ill patients without impacting quality. This feature is expected to increase portable ultrasound device adoption.

The affordability of portable ultrasound machines makes it feasible for physicians, general practitioners, and specialists to purchase separate equipment for each clinic or practice, eliminating the need to move it from one facility to another. This in turn is expected to increase the portable ultrasound market size.

Increase in emergency cases emphasis the need of ambulatory services across developing as well as developed countries. This in turn fuels the demand for portable ultrasound devices, which is leading to the growth of the market.

The strict government regulations, not having enough well trained and skilled personnel(sonographer or radiologist) is expected to hinder the market.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-0W5627/Global_Portable_Ultrasound_Devices_Market

PORTABLE ULTRASOUND DEVICE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on device type, the Mobile ultrasound devices segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the ultrasound market. It is expected to have quick growth during the analysis period. Factors like hiking demand for ambulatory, obtaining attraction in the developed regions, and increasing popularity are leveling up the demand of this segment.

Based on the end-users, the hospital's segment is projected to hold the largest share during the forecasting framework. Factors like rising importance for out-patient surgery and the existence of high-end infrastructure are propelling the market demand. The availability of highly efficient and skilled professionals in the medical field also impels market growth. Diagnostic centers segment to have the fastest growth over the period.

North America currently dominates the portable ultrasound devices market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This can be majorly attributed due to advanced health infrastructure, increasing prevalence of diseases and infections, growing emphasis on the development of innovative products, and rising number of regional companies manufacturing portable ultrasound devices.

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a high CAGR on account of improving health care infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and public growing awareness levels.

Inquire For Regional : https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-0W5627/Global_Portable_Ultrasound_Devices_Market

Segment by Type

Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Home Care

BY COMPANY

GE

Philips

Siemens

Fujifilm

Toshiba

Samsung

Hitachi

Mindray Medical

Boston Scientific

BenQ Medical

Chison

Ecare

Esaote

Telemed

Zoncare

MedGyn

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



Taiwan



Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia



Philippines



Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



U.A.E

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-0W5627/Global_Portable_Ultrasound_Devices_Market

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-0W5627/Global_Portable_Ultrasound_Devices_Market

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-0W5627&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-0W5627&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Global Portable Ultrasound Imaging System Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product-Type: Multipurpose Ultrasound Imaging, Ultrasound Imaging in Gynecology and Obstetrics, Ultrasound Imaging of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging, Other, Application: General Imaging, Women'S Health, Cardiovascular, Point-Of-Care, Veterinary.

- Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Portable Ultrasound Equipment, Product-Type: Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment, Handheld Ultrasound Equipment, Application: Hospital, Clinic, Home Care.

- Global Hand-held Ultrasound System Sales Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Hand-held Ultrasound System, Product-Type: B-scan ultrasonography, Color ultrasound, Others, Application: Hospital, Home, Clinic, School, Others.

- Global Ophthalmic B-Scan Ultrasound Devices Sales Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Ophthalmic B-Scan Ultrasound Devices, Product-Type: Fixed, Portable, Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other.

- Global Portable Color Ultrasound Equipments Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Portable Medical Diagnostic Imaging Devices Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market 2021

- High-intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Point of Care Ultrasound Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Micro-ultrasound Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Similar Reports Related to Portable Ultrasound Devices

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports