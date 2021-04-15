Poq appoints SkillNet as a Global Solutions Partner

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service platform that empowers over 50 global retailers and brands to create fully customized native mobile apps that can curate unique and relevant customer experiences. The Poq platform enhances mobile shopping journeys, both online and in-store with immersive content and features that increase average sales value and cadence, and deepen customer engagement and loyalty.

SkillNet has partnered with retailers across 53 countries to deliver exceptional customer experience and growth. The company's award-winning solutions have enabled global retail brands across multiple sectors, including Apparel, Grocery and Health & Beauty, to enhance the online and in-store experiences of their customers and deliver the promise of modern commerce. SkillNet combines retail application design and full stack engineering capability for web, mobile and cloud, with experience of industry-leading technology platforms, such as Oracle, SAP, AWS and Salesforce.

SkillNet will provide full service partner capabilities to launch and implement Poq-powered mobile apps. Joint clients will be able to rapidly and effectively meet and exceed customer demands, driven by 40% CAGR (2017-2021F) in time spent shopping on mobile at home, according to App Annie.

The partnership will enable both companies to meet growing demand for native apps as part of a broader digital-first strategy that can capitalize on the pandemic-fuelled shift to mobile. In fact, Poq found mobile shopping app transaction volumes increased 129% year-on-year over Cyber Weekend last year.

Jay Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Poq said: "We're excited to launch this Global Solutions Partnership with SkillNet. The depth expertise in the retail sector that SkillNet brings to Poq presents a mutual opportunity to scale and meet rapidly growing demand. We look forward to working together to expand our market reach and accelerate client adoption through this professional partnership, using our best-in-class platform and their proven skills and services model in North America, and into South America and beyond."

Anurag Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Skillnet Solutions, Inc. commented: "Our partnership with Poq fits very well with our continued expansion of digital commerce solutions. Integrated mobile apps are essential components of customer journeys and digital strategies for modern retailers. Retailers can now leverage SkillNet's deep services capability in retail application engineering together with Poq's appcommerce platform, to rapidly create beautiful and intuitive apps."

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully-customized mobile apps that provide a superior shopping experience. These apps allow retailers to build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers, such as Belk, Cotton On, francesca's, Feelunique, Missguided, Hot Topic, Kurt Geiger and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com.

About SkillNet

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, SkillNet Solutions, Inc. partners with industry leaders like Oracle, SAP Commerce Cloud (Hybris), Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento and AWS to enhance online and in-store experiences. Since 1996, we have partnered with retailers across 53 countries to deliver exceptional customer experience and growth. Our award-winning solutions have enabled global retail brands in Apparel, Automotive, F&B, CPG, Grocery, Health & Beauty, Liquor, Pharmacies, Restaurants and Telecom to deliver the promise of modern commerce. To learn more, please visit skillnetinc.com.

