Popularity of Electric Vehicles (EV) Creating Unprecedented Demand for Lithium

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to reports, the global lithium market size was valued at USD 6.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2022 to 2030. Electrification of vehicles is projected to attract a significant volume of lithium-ion batteries, thus anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. The automotive application segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, driven by stringent regulations for ICE automakers imposed by government bodies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles. This has shifted the interest of automakers toward producing EVs, which is anticipated to benefit the demand for lithium and related products. Government subsidies for EVs, along with investments in this space, are likely to act as an additional booster to the growth of the market. The U.S. holds major significance in battery production after China, which makes it one of the key lithium-consuming countries in the world. The country has huge reserves of this important metal. A report from Grand View Research said that: "The carbonate product segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of over 57.0% in 2021, in terms of volume. Lithium Carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) is the most stable inorganic compound and is used in forming other compounds, such as LiOH and even pure metal. Carbonates products are also used in the treatment of bipolar disorder. This compound is also used in batteries and has several applications in the construction sector for waterproofing slurries and as adhesives. LiOH is a white hygroscopic crystalline material and an inorganic compound mostly used by battery manufacturers; it is commercially available as anhydrous and monohydrate." Active mining stocks in the markets this week include: Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: LISMF) (TSX-V: LIS), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) (TSXV: SLI), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) (TSX-V: LI), Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM).

Grand View Research continued: "It has usage in transportation applications in the manufacturing of submarines and spacecraft. In addition, rapid development in battery technologies is propelling the demand for LiOH, thus, driving market growth. Many automotive players are inclined to adopt LiOH for battery manufacturing, which is expected to benefit market growth positively. Rising awareness regarding eco-friendly vehicles is driving the demand for EVs. The consumer electronics application segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of more than 15.00%, in terms of revenue, from 2022 to 2030. The segment is projected to grow owing to the increasing sales of electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, cameras, portable radios, speakers, and Mp3 players, which make use of Li-ion batteries. Characteristics, such as low weight, large energy storage, and small size are driving the demand for batteries; thus, positively influencing the growth of the segment."

Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: LISMF) (TSX-V: LIS), BREAKING NEWS: Lithium South Announces High Grade Lithium Discovery at Alba Sabrina Claim Block - Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the drilling campaign currently underway at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project) Salta Province, Argentina.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Five double packer samples obtained from first hole AS01 Lithium values range from 732 mg/l lithium to 772 mg/l lithium Lithium magnesium ratio remains favorable at under 4 to 1 Drilling will continue to basement rock

First hole AS101 began to turn on June 12, 2022. The hole is located in the middle of the Alba Sabrina Claim Block which, at 2,089 hectares, is the largest in the project package. The drilling method is diamond drill hole with double packer sampling at select intervals. Hole AS-01 has now been drilled to a depth of 262 meters, with the intention of drilling to the basement rock.

High grade lithium values have been confirmed in five samples taken by double packer at select locations within the drill string completed to date. The program is supervised by Dr. Mark King, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and Principal Hydrogeologist and President of Groundwater Insight, Inc. Dr. King has an extensive background in lithium brine resource and reserve estimation.

Of further note is that the lithium to magnesium ratio remains in a very favorable range of under 4 to 1. Samples were assayed at Alex Stewart Laboratories of Mendoza, Argentina, an ISO Certified laboratory. CONTINUED…. Read this release for the Lithium South news at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-lis/

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) has recently reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. HIGHLIGHTS /Argentina / Caucharí-Olaroz: Construction continues to progress towards production with key areas of the processing plant preparing to commence commissioning shortly. 33kv power line, gas pipeline and the water systems were completed and commissioned. Over 1,650 workers on site with team beginning to transition from construction to operations. With construction over 90% complete, focus has shifted to prioritize production over completion of all purification circuits. As a result, a portion of the purification process designed to achieve battery-quality is being deferred until early 2023. In late May 2022, the site achieved a milestone of 6,000,000 total person hours without a lost time injury.

As of June 30, 2022, 88%, or $653 million, of the $741 million capital budget has been spent. The Company continues to monitor the high inflationary environment in Argentina but does not expect any impact on the Company's funding requirements for the project to reach production. The development analysis on the second stage expansion of at least 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent continues to advance with development of the wellfield underway.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) (TSXV: SLI), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, provides an update on several corporate and project developments.

The Company recently added key personnel to the executive and management team in newly created positions to expand project delivery expertise in support of its commercial scale developments. Jason Tielker P.Eng. has taken on the role of Vice President Project Delivery, and Angus Remfry CEng has commenced as Director Project Delivery. Mr. Tielker's initial focus is delivering Standard Lithium's first plant to commercial operation, currently being planned for the Lanxess South Facility. Mr. Remfry's primary responsibility is developing the South West Arkansas Project to the PFS stage, and drive several current project development initiatives. Collectively Mr. Tielker and Mr. Remfry have decades of experience managing large energy, mining and infrastructure projects through design and construction in North America and other parts of the world.

American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) (TSX-V: LI) recently provided an update of initial diamond drill results from the program currently underway at the Tonopah Lithium Claims ("TLC") project located northwest of Tonopah, Nevada. This diamond drill program is focused on expanding the existing large-scale near surface TLC resource. An update on Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill program results to date is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Simon Clarke, CEO of American Lithium states, "We are very pleased that these results continue to expand the drilled resource footprint with higher grades and consistently thicker mineralization than the existing TLC resource. Our main focus for the diamond drilling has been to expand and high grade our existing resource and these results successfully achieve both objectives. This will enable us to better position starter pits under our mining plan to initially focus on higher grade sections of the resource thereby maximizing Project returns. We are also looking forward to updating the mineral resource estimate for TLC in conjunction with finalizing our maiden PEA."

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) recently reported results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue was $218.7 million, up 52% and 114% from the first quarter of 2022 and the prior year, respectively. Reported GAAP net income was $60.0 million, 13% higher than the previous quarter, and 31 cents per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $95.0 million, 78% higher than the previous quarter and roughly six times higher than the prior year, and adjusted earnings per share were 37 cents per diluted share. Continued improvement in lithium market conditions and strong customer demand in the second quarter supported higher realized prices.

"Lithium demand was exceptionally strong through the first half of 2022. Published lithium prices in all forms moved higher in the second quarter amid tight market conditions," said Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer of Livent. "We continue to achieve higher realized prices across our entire product portfolio."

