Popular Hemp Brand Premium Jane Releases New Protein-Packed Hemp Bars

COOLANGATTA, Australia, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Australian hemp brand Premium Jane has announced the release of new hemp protein bars made from 100% Australian hemp and oats. The prebiotic meal supplement bars contain up to 8.1 grams of hemp-derived protein, and are diary free and 100% vegan.

Premium Jane, one of Australia's leading brands for hemp oils, topicals, and capsules, is offering the new protein bars in addition to their popular organic hemp protein powder blend.

Hemp is an excellent source of nutrition, as both the seeds and the aerial parts of the plant are rich in plant-based protein, fiber, amino acids, and beneficial omega fatty acids.

For many people across Australia, hemp is becoming a daily dietary staple as it poses an extraordinary amount of health benefits.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of hemp as a nutritional source is its lean, plant-based protein. A single hemp seed has about 25% protein with low fat content. Eating lean, plant-based protein is known to encourage the growth of lean body mass, improve digestion, and speed up metabolism. Also, unlike many types of animal protein, hemp protein doesn't include cholesterol or saturated fats.

Premium Jane's Hemp Protein Bars are also rich in natural plant-based amino acids, which are important for optimal operation of the brain and body. Amino acids are required to support muscle cell regeneration, nervous system regulation, and brain function regulation.

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are abundant in hemp seeds as well, and are known to be a fantastic supporter of cardiovascular health. Omega acids also support brain health and lean body mass, and are important for helping manage the risk of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

For years, Premium Jane has been one of the USA's leading CBD brands. Last year, the company branched out to the Australian market, where it has become a leader in organic, hemp-derived products.

Hemp protein is a valuable source of essential vitamins and minerals that the body needs to stay healthy, and Premium Jane's hemp protein bars should provide an excellent dietary accompaniment to salads, breakfast foods, and post-workout protein smoothies.

To learn more about Premium Jane or to place an order for their all-new protein bars, visit www.PremiumJane.com.au.

Media contact:

info@premiumjane.com.au

SOURCE Premium Jane