PopSockets Collection with Swarovski Crystals Launches Globally for Holiday 2019

BOULDER, Colorado, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets, maker of collapsible phone grips, is thrilled to announce the release of their newest holiday capsule collection made with Swarovski crystals to both domestic and international markets.

The holiday collection will feature four fashion forward and innovative colors including two best-selling reissued colors: Silver and Jet-Black. The brand new colors for this holiday season are Golden Metallic Sunshine, a new color effect innovation for both brands, as well as a stunning medley of gold, blue and purple tones known as the "Heliotrope Medley". Each PopGrip features unique, double pointed chaton Swarovski crystals set into custom designed aluminum shell, allowing for maximum durability, and sparkle.

The PopGrips with Swarovski crystals feature PopSockets new swappable technology- simply affix the PopGrip base onto your phone and swap the top for a customizable look that matches your mood our outfit.

The new capsule collection of PopGrips with Crystals from Swarovski is available today for purchase on popsockets.com for $50. In addition to the United States, these exclusive pieces will be available in Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

"The stunning new Swarovski collection is the ideal gift for any tech and fashion lover who wants to add a bit of sparkle to their phone this holiday season," says Becky Gebhardt, PopSockets Chief Marketing Officer.

Swarovski has been the premium brand for fine crystal embellishments since 1895. It is recognized for its innovative excellence and for its collaborations with world-class designers and brands from the fashion, jewelry, accessories, interiors and lighting industries. Available in myriad colors, effects, shapes and sizes, crystals from Swarovski offers designers an unrivaled palette of inspiration born out of a passion for detail and high-precision cutting. These precious ingredients impart a refined glamour to everything they embellish and are produced according to the groundbreaking lead-free* Advanced Crystal standard. The 'Crystals from Swarovski' seal, incorporating a sophisticated tracking system with a unique identification number to reinforce authenticity, enables customers to distinguish products embellished with genuine Swarovski crystals. www.swarovski.com/professional

*Crystal glass and all other materials containing 0.009% lead or less.

PopSockets was founded in 2010 by former philosophy professor David Barnett. Barnett was looking for a way to prevent his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he glued two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapped them around the buttons. In 2014, PopSockets was launched out of his garage in Boulder, Colorado and today has offices in Boulder, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Helsinki, over 150 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world . PopSockets exists to change the world for the better with innovative, magical products and community empowered activism. Products include the PopGrip, PopTop, PopWallet, and PopMirror all designed to increase the functionality of digital devices we use daily. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets premiered the Poptivism program—a charitable give-back platform – the democratization of creation and giving where PopSockets donate 50% of the sale price to the 501(c)(3) of choice. The brand has donated over 3 million dollars in money and product to various nonprofits since the launch of Poptivism.

