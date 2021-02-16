Poppulo Reveals A-list Lineup For 2021's Top Employee Communications Conference

Free bootcamp will showcase how great communication puts world-class companies in a league of their own

CORK, Ireland and BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poppulo, a global leader in employee communications technology, announced today details for its upcoming Poppulo Bootcamp — an annual, virtual event that will take place Feb. 23, showcasing how communication drives business performance amid a chaotic environment.

The Poppulo Bootcamp, free this year, will bring together the best minds in the industry to share secrets on how communications enable people-focused change.

"Now more than ever, it's critical for leaders in HR and across the entire enterprise to understand the importance of employee communications as they look to improve the employee experience," said Josh Bersin, a speaker at the event known for his work as a global industry analyst, educator, and thought leader. "Effective employee communications is a strategic enabler to achieving business outcomes."

Other speakers include:

Aoife Kearns , Director of International Communication, LinkedIn

, Director of International Communication, LinkedIn Guy Britt , Global Head of Co-Worker Communication, & Daniela Rogosic , CEO Communication Leader, IKEA Group

, Global Head of Co-Worker Communication, & , CEO Communication Leader, René Carayol MBE, Leading Executive Coach and Advisor

Rochelle Roberts , Global Internal Communications Consultant, Dell

, Global Internal Communications Consultant, Dell Kevin McDougall , Employee Experience Director, Gallagher

, Employee Experience Director, Gallagher Tchicaya Ellis Robertson & Kelly Monahan , Senior Principals, Accenture

, Senior Principals, Accenture And many more

The diverse lineup of speakers — from CEOs to award-winning writers and content strategists to those running employee communications for leading brands — each offer unique insights. Sessions will highlight their extensive experience and expertise driving business results with effective employee communications that they want to share with attendees.

Bootcamp sessions will range from fireside chats to panel discussions to keynotes from employee comms pros. Session topics include driving an inclusive culture, influencing behavior with comms, engaging workforces in flux, achieving world-class communication on a budget, and much more.

"Our Bootcamp showcases how world-class companies are achieving success in driving business transformation and people-focused change," said Mairéad Maher, Global VP of Marketing at Poppulo. Attendees will be able to take the lessons learned from some of the world's top organizations and enable communications clarity across their organizations. Visit the Poppulo Bootcamp website to register for the free event. Registrants who can't attend on the day will be able to get access to content on demand.

About Poppulo

Poppulo is the recognised leader in enterprise-grade employee communications solutions. Powering essential employee communications, the Poppulo platform enables an organisation to reach all employees with targeted and personalised communications and measure their impact.

When companies such as Unilever, Gilead, Johnson Controls, Telefonica, and Rolls-Royce need to engage their large international workforces with effective and compelling employee communications, they look to Poppulo.

Today, 1,000 organizations in over 100 countries use Poppulo to communicate daily with more than 25 million employees. Poppulo is based in Cork, Ireland, and its USA headquarters is in Boston, MA.

