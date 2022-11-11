POP MART Official Website Serves Fans A Feast Of Art Toys - Happy 12th Anniversary!

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 10 to 17, the 12th anniversary celebration of POP MART officially kicks off. During this week, POP MART will bring a series of surprises to art toy enthusiasts around the world.

Multiple recently launched products will be available on the official website. SKULLPANDA's 8th series-The Warmth has been a top seller since it hit the shelves. This series marks a breakthrough from the previous style of SKULLPANDA, featuring the artist's self-acceptance and reconciliation with a faux ceramic effect. According to POP Mart's website, the company will also release MOLLY × Ninagawa Mika Blind Box Series and DIMOO Christmas Bell Scene Set on November 17.

In addition, POP MART will launch a series of limited items during the event, including INSTINCTOY M-8 ROBOT, SKULLPANDA Funky Winter Limited 100%, and MEGA SPACE MOLLY CARE-A-LOT-BEAR in three sizes: 100%, 400% and 1000%. Moreover, the anniversary event also features a surprising comeback of some previously popular series such as MEGA SPACE MOLLY 100% SERIES 01, which will definitely bring more excitement to fans.

While providing players with the latest blockbusters, POP MART also arranges a wide range of exclusive and customized gifts, Random Berry Cake, 12th Anniversary badge, 12th Anniversary DIMOO Photo Frame and Molly*Erosion blanket are included. More details of the event can be found on the official website.

Since the beginning of this year, POP MART has deployed its business expansion in the European market. It established an Europe site on Amazon, achieving a monthly average growth rate of 148 percent since the very first day. The cumulative visitor number for the first four months were 850,000, reaching out to customers in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy and countries like Spain, Poland and the Netherlands will be covered in the future.

About Art Toys

Art toys are also known as designer toys. Differentiated from those traditional resin kits inspired by anime culture, art toys are creative works that integrate art, design, fashion, painting, relief and other elements into the carrier of physical toys. It is thus a more artistic creative carrier.

About POP MART

POP MART is one of the most popular art toy brands that is a hot favourite amongst the younger generation today. In 2016, POP MART identified the market opportunities of art toys, and started to discover and nurture outstanding art toy artists and designers. This strategy has succeeded to commercialise the niche segment of art toys on a large scale, and started the art toy trend.

So far, POP MART has successfully nurtured famous art toy characters including MOLLY, DIMOO, SKULLPANDA, THE MONSTERS, HIRONO and PUCKY, all loved by global fans.

Since 2018, POP MART has expanded its worldwide presence to 25 countries and regions while popularising art toys through over 350 stores and more than 1,800 Robo Shops globally.

