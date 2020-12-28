Poor Hygiene in Low-Income Countries to Impact Growth of Enteric Disease Testing Market Positively through Forecast Period of 2019-2027: TMR

- The global enteric disease testing market is expected to observe promising growth on the back of factors like technological advancements and increasing government support in diagnostic processes

- Based on a plethora of factors, the global enteric disease testing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3 percent during 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing prevalence of enteric diseases around the world is a vital growth indicator for the enteric disease testing market. Poor sanitation in remote areas and certain parts of emerging economies has led to low levels of hygiene. These factors serve as breeding grounds for enteric diseases. Thus, this aspect will increase the demand for enteric disease testing to a great extent.

Enteric diseases are the type of diseases caused by microscopic pathogens. These pathogens enter the body through the mouth or intestine. They are prominently present in contaminated foods or fluids. The symptoms of enteric diseases are appetite loss, diarrhea, fever, blood in stools, dehydration, and others. The highest fatalities occurred due to enteric diseases are among the geriatric population. Thus, the rising geriatric population may bring sizable growth for the enteric disease testing market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research, after detailed and thorough research on all the growth-related aspects, estimate the global enteric disease testing market to expand at a CAGR of 3.3 percent during the tenure of 2019-2027. The global enteric disease testing market was valued at US$ 3.8 bn in 2018.

According to the Melinda Gates Foundation, nearly 500,000 children under 5 years of age die due to enteric and diarrheal diseases per year. These alarming statistics display the growing need for enteric disease testing. The advancements in technologies through research and development activities are further adding extra stars of growth to the enteric disease testing market.

Enteric Disease Testing Market: Key Revelations

On the basis of testing methods, the immunoassay testing segment dominated the enteric disease testing market in 2018

North America , in terms of regional growth, dominated the global enteric disease testing market in 2018

, in terms of regional growth, dominated the global enteric disease testing market in 2018 North America is expected to continue this trend across the forecast period of 2019-2027

is expected to continue this trend across the forecast period of 2019-2027 The U.S. is expected to gain maximum growth for North America's enteric disease testing market

enteric disease testing market Asia Pacific is expected to garner promising growth for the global enteric disease testing market and may fare second in terms of regional growth during the assessment period of 2019-2027

Enteric Disease Testing Market: Growth Accelerators

The increasing focus of the companies on the approval and launch of novel testing products is expected to bring immense growth prospects for the enteric disease testing market.

The rising cases of diarrhea and hemolytic urea syndrome at a rapid rate may bring notable growth opportunities as they are caused by enteric bacterial infections

Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies may further churn promising growth for the enteric disease testing market

Enteric Disease Testing Market: Major Restraints

The expensive costs associated with molecular diagnostic techniques such as multiplexed assays may serve as a restraint to the enteric disease testing market. Even if the cost of each multiplexed assay test is less as compared to a singleplex assay test, the initial investment regarding installation is high. Purchasing multiplexed assay instruments is tedious for smaller health organizations. Hence, based on these aspects, the enteric disease testing market may encounter obstacles in growth.

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market: Segmentation

By Disease Indication

Bacterial Enteric Disease

C.difficile Infection



Campylobacteriosis



Cholera



E.coli Infection



H.pylori Infection



Salmonellosis



Shigellosis

Viral Enteric Disease

Rotavirus Infection



Norovirus Infection

Parasitic Enteric Disease

Amebiasis



Cryptosporidiosis



Giardiasis

By Testing Methods

Immunoassay Testing

Conventional Testing

Molecular Diagnostic Testing

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

