Pondurance named as a 2021 Technology Leader in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recently announced that it has named Pondurance as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the major MDR vendors in the form of SPARK Matrix™, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is driving organizations and enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and migrate to the cloud. The accelerated digital migration, the increased usage of unsecured mobile and IoT devices, and remote working have extended the attack surface and are creating new vulnerabilities. Different types of attacks like ransomware attacks and multi-vector attacks have become even bigger and more complex during this time, targeting multiple organizations across multiple locations. A majority of the MDR vendors have claimed that there has been a substantial rise in cyberattacks employing more and more attack vectors compared to the pre-COVID era. MDR vendors are continuously making efforts to combat these complex attacks through advanced solutions while constantly improving their capabilities based on the attack types. Vendors are adopting new strategies like automated attack detection and orchestrated mitigation using multiple methods, behavioural-based detection, encrypted attack protection, and others.

According to the research "SPARK Matrix: Managed Detection and Response (MDR)," a majority of the leading MDR vendors may provide capabilities including data integration, behavioral analytics, a robust risk scoring engine, real-time detection, real-time detection and interdiction, alerting and case management, omnichannel support, and visualization and reporting. However, the flexibility of deployment and authentication mechanisms may differ by different vendors' offerings.

Pondurance MDR offers 360-degree visibility with best-in-class Extended Detection and Response (XDR) across networks with fully managed and monitored Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) sensors, endpoints with fully managed EDR solutions, logs with fully-managed SIEM as a service platform, and cloud infrastructure, including AWS, GCP, and Azure. Pondurance MDR offers a customer-facing XDR and communication platform titled Scope. The platform allows users to view findings and recommendations, securely communicate and collaborate. The company provides consulting services like risk management, compliance and audits, cybersecurity programs, and virtual CISO (vCISO). Pondurance also offers the closed-loop incident response (IR), which helps organizations and users reduce the time it takes to respond to emerging cyberthreats through instant triage and integrated incident response services.

According to Ayush Patidar, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Pondurance MDR leverages a four-dimensional detection strategy to enable better detection, lower false positives, and less manual analysis to offer robust MDR capabilities. With its key differentiators, including its ability to scale linearly and detect threats to respond faster and reduce false positives, accelerate data processing, apply AI and threat intelligence by leveraging GPU and dynamic defense methodology to enable risk-based prevention, detection, and response to monitoring blind spots that are often overlooked, the Pondurance platform delivers a strong customer value proposition. The company, with its continued focus to develop broader and deeper MITRE ATT&CK coverage, comprehensive functional capabilities, integrated partnership, compelling customer references, and user-specific customized solutions, Pondurance has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact."

"We are delighted to be named a Leader in the MDR market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions and appreciate the rigor they brought to their analysis of this market and many of its players." said Jimmy Tsang, Vice President of Marketing, Pondurance. "Our comprehensive portfolio of affordable enterprise-class MDR, IR and cybersecurity services, which are staffed by some of the best threat hunters and analysts in the world, are a great option for small-to-midsize organizations who are just as vulnerable to cyberattacks as larger enterprises, but often don't have the staff or budget for a modern 24/7 security operations center."

