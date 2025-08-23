Polyvinyl Butyral Market worth $1.9 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polyvinyl Butyral Market by Application (Films & Sheets, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Other Applications), Thickness (Ultra-thin Films, Standard Films, Mid-range Films, Thick & Composite Interlayers and Above), Resin Type (Higher Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin, Medium Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin, Lower Molecular Weight Grade PVB Resin, Modified PVB Resin), Product Type (Powder & Granulated, Other Product Types), End-use Industry (Automotive, Constructions, Electrical & Electronics, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2025 to USD 1.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyvinyl Butyral Market"

150 - Tables

64 - Figures

240 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=234670896

The polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market is steadily expanding, fueled by its continued use in several key industries, mainly automotive, construction, and renewable energy. In the automotive industry, PVB is utilized in laminated safety glass for windshields and side windows, which has become standard due to rising vehicle production and strict safety regulations in countries like China, India, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region. Laminated glass made with PVB offers unique benefits in impact resistance, acoustic insulation, and UV protection, aligning well with global safety and performance standards for vehicles. In construction, rapid urbanization, major infrastructure projects in emerging economies, and green building regulations across Europe are boosting the adoption of laminated glass in commercial and residential developments. Additionally, PVB enhances the durability of renewable energy systems, particularly photovoltaic modules, where it functions as an encapsulant to prevent environmental damage. Recently, industry trends emphasizing sustainability have encouraged the shift toward recycled or bio-based PVB products, supporting environmental policies and the circular economy. Moreover, advancements in PVB interlayer technology and regional production are expected to further accelerate market growth in response to increasing demand.

Automotive to be fastest-growing segment in polyvinyl butyral market during forecast period

Among the various end-use industry segments of the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market, the automotive industry is the fastest-growing due to increasing vehicle production, strict global safety standards, and the shift toward electric and high-performance vehicles. PVB is a crucial material in laminated safety glass used in windshields, side windows, and panoramic sunroofs. Its strong adhesion, optical clarity, impact resistance, and sound-dampening properties make it ideal for improving passenger safety and comfort. As countries tighten automotive safety regulations—such as the mandatory use of laminated glass for occupant protection—the demand for PVB continues to rise. Additionally, the growing adoption of acoustic glazing to reduce cabin noise, especially in electric vehicles (EVs), further supports this trend.

Asia Pacific, especially countries like China and India, leads in vehicle production, significantly driving regional PVB demand. Meanwhile, global automakers increasingly prioritize lightweight, energy-efficient, and sustainable materials, boosting demand for advanced PVB formulations. Industry leaders like Eastman and Kuraray have expanded their automotive-grade PVB product lines to meet changing OEM requirements. Compared to other sectors such as construction, paints & coatings, or electronics, the automotive industry offers both higher volumes and faster innovation cycles, making it the most dynamic and fastest-growing segment in the PVB market.

Films & sheets to be largest segment in polyvinyl butyral market during forecast period

Among the various segments of the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market, including films & sheets, paints & coatings, adhesives, and other applications, films & sheets hold the largest market share and exhibit the highest growth rate. This dominant position is primarily due to the widespread use of PVB films as interlayers in laminated safety glass for automotive windshields, architectural glazing, and photovoltaic panels. The automotive industry plays a significant role since PVB films offer impact resistance, optical clarity, UV filtration, and sound insulation for laminated safety glass used in vehicles. Similarly, the construction industry also drives demand for laminated glass made with PVB films, especially in markets for building facades, windows, and skylights in city centers that prioritize energy efficiency and safety standards. The paints & coatings and adhesives segments are comparatively smaller, despite their moderate expected growth. PVB in powder or resin form is utilized in specialty coatings to provide bonding to substrates and offer corrosion resistance, particularly in electronics and protective coatings. The adhesives segment mainly employs PVB as a bonding agent for niche applications, with lower volume needs compared to films & sheets. The scalability of the films & sheets subclass, combined with regulatory compliance and versatile functionality, makes PVB films and sheets the leading and fastest-growing category of products.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=234670896

Standard film to be largest segment in polyvinyl butyral market during forecast period

Within the thickness segment of the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) marketplace—including ultra-thin, standard, mid-range, thick, and composite interlayer products—the standard film sub-segment has held the largest market share and shows the greatest growth potential. Standard PVB films (0.38–0.76 mm thick) are widely recognized as the baseline industry standard for laminated safety glass used in automotive applications (windshields), architectural glazing, and solar panels. The widespread adoption is because standard thickness films provide a good balance between mechanical strength, optical transparency, acoustic performance, and cost, making them suitable for mass production and meeting varying requirements. For instance, the automotive industry is experiencing increasing global vehicle production, especially in Asia Pacific, and stricter governmental safety standards have boosted the demand for standard thickness laminated glass in windshields and side windows. Similarly, standard films are preferred for facades and windows in residential and commercial construction because they are easier to process and can be manufactured on automated lamination lines. Furthermore, standard thickness films are more effective in meeting building codes related to safety and energy performance compared to ultra-thin films and thicker laminated glass options.

Powder & granules to be largest segment in polyvinyl butyral market during forecast period

The largest segment of the polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market is powder & granules, as they offer greater flexibility in form, ease of use, and versatility in many industrial applications. While aqueous dispersions and resin solutions are usually used in specialty coatings, powder and granular formulations have more processing options for high-performance applications, such as automotive coatings, adhesives, metal primers, and specialty inks. The adhesives, coatings, and plastics industries will favor powder & granules because they provide longer shelf life, easier shipping and storage, and lower processing waste. Additionally, controlling formulation processes is easier, including the ability to blend with various resins and additives to meet industry demands.

Granules and powders provide superior film-forming ability, chemical resistance, and adhesion on various substrates or forms in the electronics and industrial coating markets. It is important to note that manufacturers are beginning to use recycled PVB (which is processed and shipped as powders and granules), as sustainability and circular economy trends become more prominent. PVB powder & granules offer flexible radiation properties for product development and supply chains within a circular economy.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=234670896

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the polyvinyl butyral market, including Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Hubergroup (US), Chang Chun Group (China), Anhui WanWei Bisheng New Material Co., Ltd. (China), Kingboard Fogang Specialty Resin Co., Ltd (China), Qingdao Jinuo New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Huakai Plastic Co. Ltd., Tridev Resins Pvt. Ltd. (China), and EVERLAM (Belgium).

Get access to the latest updates on Polyvinyl Butyral Companies and Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Solvents Market - Global Forecast to 2029



Polyurethane Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2028



Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2029



Silicone Market - Global Forecast to 2029



Green Hydrogen Market - Global Forecast to 2030



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg