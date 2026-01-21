Polyurethane Foam Market to Reach 19.61 Mn Tons by 2031 Growing at 4.31% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report from Mordor Intelligence, the global polyurethane foam market volume is projected to increase from approximately 15.88 million tons in 2026 to nearly 19.61 million tons by 2031, registering a 4.31% CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising demand from construction, furniture, automotive, and packaging applications, although volatility in raw-material prices and increasingly stringent environmental regulations in the US and EU are prompting manufacturers to accelerate the shift toward bio-based polyols and low-GWP formulations, reshaping product development and investment strategies. Rigid polyurethane foams continue to gain traction in building insulation, offering 30–50% higher thermal efficiency than conventional materials and delivering significant lifetime energy savings. Meanwhile, flexible foams remain integral to furniture, bedding, and vehicle interiors, while spray foams and memory foams are witnessing faster adoption driven by expanding e-commerce packaging and healthcare applications.

Polyurethane Foam Market Trends & Developments:

Broader Adoption in Automotive Manufacturing

Automakers are increasingly relying on polyurethane materials to reduce vehicle weight while maintaining comfort and safety. The foam's strength-to-weight balance supports slimmer interiors and improved energy absorption. In electric vehicles, rigid grades are widely used to protect batteries from heat and fire risks, with newer products reflecting the industry's shift toward more sustainable material choices.

Expansion of Temperature-Controlled Logistics

The need for reliable cold storage and transport is boosting use of rigid polyurethane insulation in refrigeration equipment. Its ability to maintain stable temperatures and resist moisture makes it a preferred option for food, healthcare, and agricultural supply chains. Ongoing improvements in formulation are helping reduce environmental impact while improving space efficiency for logistics operators.

Polyurethane Foam Industry Segmentation Overview:

By Type

Flexible foam

Rigid foam

Other types

Spray foam



Integral skin foam



Memory foam

By End-Use Industry

Building and construction

Bedding and furniture

Footwear

Automotive

Electronics

Packaging

Other end-use industries

Medical devices



Textiles and apparel



Aerospace

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of polyurethane foam market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/polyurethane-foam-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Polyurethane Foam Market Share by Region

The Asia-Pacific region leads global demand, supported by strong activity in construction, appliances, and automotive manufacturing across major developing economies. Expanding urban populations, government-backed sustainability programs, and rising consumer spending on home products continue to strengthen the market. Local manufacturers also play a key export role within the region, while partnerships linked to renewable energy applications are opening new growth avenues.

North America stands out for technology-led growth and product innovation. Energy-efficiency incentives are encouraging upgrades in residential buildings, while the shift toward electric vehicles is increasing the use of advanced foams for safety and thermal management. At the same time, producers are investing in recycling and circular solutions to align with evolving sustainability goals.

Polyurethane Foam Companies:

Arkema

BASF SE

Carpenter Co.

Covestro AG

Dow

Eurofoam S.r.l.

Foamcraft Inc.

FX

Huntsman International LLC

INOAC Corporation

Rogers Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sheela Foam Ltd.

UFP Technologies Inc.

