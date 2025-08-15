Polyurethane Adhesives Market worth $12.09 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polyurethane Adhesives Market by Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), Technology (Solvent-borne, 100% Solids, Dispersion, and Others), Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Leather & Footwear, General Industrial, Furniture & Decoration, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", polyurethane adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 8.76 billion in 2024 to USD 12.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.62%.

PU adhesives are commonly used in the vehicle manufacturing, construction, footwear, packaging, electronics, and furniture sectors. These adhesives are well known for their high bond strength, durability, and weather and chemical resistance. This renders them helpful in the application that demands flexibility and permanence of structure. Additional trends propagating the demand include their use in manufacturing lightweight vehicles, modular construction, and environmentally friendly packaging. PU adhesives enable inventive design and conform to universal standards since products provide high-performance adhesion, unlike materials like metal, plastic, wood, and composites. Approximating expansion is also promoted by the intensification of industrialization, particularly the emergence of economies, as well as the expanding consumer demand for high-quality, durable products.

The thermoset segment accounted for a larger market share than the thermoplastic segment, in terms of value, in 2024.

The thermoset segment accounted for a significant market share in the polyurethane adhesives market in 2024. It is projected to achieve substantial growth during the forecast period. Thermoset PU adhesives' great mechanical strength, long life, and ability to resist environmental corrosion are driving their use across sectors. They are finding increased applications in the automotive, building & construction, and footwear industries, where bonding cannot be reposited. Thermosets are mostly preferred for structural use. Given that they have irreversible cross-linked bonds, these adhesives, once cured, provide better service in the presence of heat, chemicals, and water. Their versatility of use in different industries and cost-effectiveness have made them the adhesive of preference in large-scale manufacturing across industries. With the rising global demand for durable adhesives, thermoset PU adhesives will likely dominate this market segment.

The building & construction segment accounted for the largest share of the polyurethane adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2024.

The building & construction segment accounted for the largest share of the polyurethane adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2024. This segment's market position highlights the construction industry's rapid growth due to the increasing population, driving the increased use of polyurethane adhesives. In the construction industry, polyurethane adhesives are extensively used in manufacturing roofing & flooring, sliding, wall sheathing, and other building components, as they provide a robust support for the structure. With the increasing urbanization and the rising need for durable, weather-resistant materials, particularly in developing economies, the building & construction segment is expected to witness significant traction in the years to come.

North America accounted for the second-largest share in the global polyurethane adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2024.

In 2024, North America was the second-largest regional segment in the polyurethane adhesives market, indicative of its mature yet stable demand across key end-use applications such as furniture, packaging, and building & construction. The modernization of the industrial base in the region has also pushed the demand for durable, long-life polyurethane adhesives. Although expansion was moderate compared to Europe, the strict regulation policies in North America, product quality concerns, and environmental considerations for sustainable products propel a stable demand for high-quality polyurethane adhesives, emphasizing softwood and hardwood.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Dow Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Arkema (France), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), and Jowat SE (Germany).

