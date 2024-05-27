Polystyrene Foam Market Size to Hit USD 40.22 Bn by 2031

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Polystyrene Foam Market is projected to grow from USD 78.89 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 140.56 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2031, as per the recent study by Coherent Market Insights. The growing construction industry is expected to be a major driver for the polystyrene foam market during the forecast period. Polystyrene foam finds widespread applications in buildings for insulation of walls and roofs owing to its effective insulation and lightweight properties.

Market Dynamics:

The polystyrene foam market is witnessing high growth owing to rising demand from the building and construction industry. Polystyrene foam finds wide application in the building and construction industry as it provides high insulation and is lightweight. It is used in applications such as roof insulation, wall cavities, foundation walls, and others. In addition, growing disposable income and rising consumer spending on home furnishings are also driving the demand for polystyrene foam in the packaging industry. However, the availability of substitutes such as polyurethane foam and fiberglass insulation poses a threat to the market growth.

Polystyrene Foam Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $29.95 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $40.22 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type: Expanded Polystyrene Foam (EPS) and Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) By End-use Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Polystyrene Foam in Construction Industry

Increase in Packaging Industry Requirements Restraints & Challenges Strict environmental regulations

Volatility in raw material prices

Market Trends:

The growing adoption of green building concepts in both commercial and residential construction is creating opportunities for bio-based and recycled polystyrene foam. These eco-friendly products help reduce carbon footprint making them preferable for sustainable construction projects. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative products with enhanced performance properties. For instance, products with improved strength, load bearing capacity, and fire resistance are gaining traction in the market. Advancements in extrusion technology have enabled the production of customized products as per industry and application requirements. This is expected to support the revenue generation for polystyrene foam manufacturers over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities:

Key Developments:

In October 2021, StyroChem Canada, Ltd., one of the leading producers of expandable polystyrene (EPS) was acquired by Epsilyte Holdings LLC. This acquisition is likely to strengthen Epsilyte's ability to enhance its portfolio through StyroChem's operational technology and expected to create one of the largest manufacturers of EPS in the North America.

In October 2021, Epsilyte LLC, has increased the prices of its expanded polystyrene grades by USD 110 per ton. The decision has been taken as an effort to stay up with the high supply chain expenses and operational difficulties arising from country's limited availability of feedstocks.

Key Market Takeaways

The Polystyrene Foam Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 28.58 Bn in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

On the basis of type, expandable polystyrene foam segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its advantages like durability, flexibility and resistance to moisture.

On the basis of application, packaging segment is expected to hold the largest share

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to presence of large industrial base and revival of shale gas activity.

Key players operating in the market include DuPont, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Welex, Eaton, PARKER, Kuriyama, Flexaust Inc. etc.

