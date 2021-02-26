Polypropylene Woven Bags & Sacks Import-Export Scenario Like to Change in 2021: Study

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-friendly attributes will be a strong focus area for polypropylene woven bags and sacks manufacturers in 2021 and beyond, according to the latest edition of the report by award-winning research and consulting firm Fact.MR. According to the study, the market witnessed a deceleration from previously estimated 4% growth, and a recovery is currently underway. Evolving end-user preference will also influence innovation in this category during the forecast period.

The Fact.MR study tracks growth outlook in key end-use industries, including infrastructure, agriculture, food, and retail. The COVID-19 impact on these industries has been analyzed, and the resulting change in polypropylene woven bags and sacks demand has been calculated in the new edition of the study.

Manufacturing of polypropylene bags and sacks is concentrated in Asia Pacific, with China and India exporting to end-users in the US and Western Europe. However, evolving geopolitics scenario can influence import-export status-quo in the market.

"Demand for polypropylene bags and sacks is likely to recover as global construction sector makes a steady recovery. Relatively lesser impact to food industry during COVID-19 will continue to create opportunities" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Laminated polypropylene woven bags and sacks remain preferred over non-laminated ones

Open mouth bags demand will continue to grow in 2021 and beyond

Building and construction sector recovery critical for polypropylene woven bags and sacks growth

Packaging focus toward sustainability to induce R&D among manufacturers

Sales remain concentrated in supermarket/hypermarket, but online growing due to COVID-19 impact

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are propelling the global market demand

Competitive Landscape

Prominent polypropylene woven bags and sacks manufacturers include Mondi Group PLC., United Bags Inc., Berry Global Inc., Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Al-Tawfiq Company, Emmbi Industries Limited, Uflex Limited, Palmetto Industries, and Printpak Inc. among others. Manufacturers are investing in R&D and also focusing on various strategies to maintain the market share globally.

Presently, all manufacturers have focused their priorities on manufacturing eco-friendly and flexible packaging. For instance, Mondi Group has focused on manufacturing high-performance material and recyclable material for sustainable environment solutions.

Likewise, Berry Global Inc., in 2019, started a sustainable strategy through their company's initiative named Impact 2025 for a positive and eco-friendly impact through their products and optimized design.

More Valuable Insights on Polypropylene woven bags and sacks Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global polypropylene woven bags and sacks market. The study divulges essential insights on the polypropylene woven bags and sacks market on the basis of product type (valve bags, gusseted bags, black bottom bags, pinch bottom bags, open mouth bags and others), bag type (laminated polypropylene woven bags (Kraft paper laminate, and BOPP- laminate), non-laminated polypropylene woven bags), end-use (building & construction, agriculture & allied industries, food, retail & shopping, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What is likely to be the future outlook of the polypropylene woven bags and sacks market?

Which regulations will be most helpful for the key players to boost the revenue for their companies?

Why are the US & Germany likely to dominate the global polypropylene woven bags and sacks market in the long-run?

likely to dominate the global polypropylene woven bags and sacks market in the long-run? How will the emerging political and economic scenario impact opportunities in the key growth areas?

Which key market players currently operate in the global polypropylene woven bags and sacks landscape?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on polypropylene woven bags and sacks market?

