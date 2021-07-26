Polypropylene Foam Market Size to Reach USD 2.07 Billion in 2028; Rising awareness regarding environmental degradation and need for more eco-friendly materials are some key factors driving revenue growth of the polypropylene foam market, Says Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 1.31 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – Rising demand for bio-based polypropylene

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polypropylene foam market size is expected to reach USD 2.07 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid global polypropylene foam market revenue growth can be attributed to rising focus on reducing environmental degradation and negative impact globally. Polypropylene foam is an environmentally friendly product, can be easily recycled, and is 100% non-toxic. Environmental debates and resulting deployment of regulations over plastic materials is contributing to rising demand for recycled polypropylene foam. The construction industry in developed and developing countries is increasingly utilizing polypropylene foam as insulating materials in homes and refrigerators as it helps in cutting down cooling and heating costs. Rising need to deploy more energy-efficient structures and infrastructure is driving demand for polypropylene foam among builders and in smart city projects to deliver enhanced performance and energy saving. Expanded polypropylene foam is utilized increasingly in toys such as model aircraft, furniture, and other consumer products due to lightweight and versality as a structural material.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4148

Increasing demand and preference towards packaged food products due to increase in disposable income and need for more convenient food solutions is expected to boost utilization of polypropylene foam in the packaging industry as the material has good resistance to water, oils, and many chemicals. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development activities for the production of bio-based polypropylene. For example, Borealis AG is producing Polypropylene (PP) based on Neste-produced renewable feedstock in its production facilities in Beringen and Kallo, Belgium. The replacement of fossil-fuel based feedstock with renewable feedstock for the production of polypropylene is expected to drive the growth of the global polypropylene foam market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2019 , Mitsui Chemicals announced the expansion of its production facilities at Grand Siam Composites Co., Ltd. in Thailand . The expansion is expected to enable the company to meet rising demand for Polypropylene (PP) compounds. The company is increasingly investing to enhance its production systems, sales, and research and development of high performance polypropylene compounds, which can be easily utilized in the reduction of vehicle weight. The increase in capacity is expected to help the company in strengthening its supply capabilities in the growing Asian market and expand the group's global supply system and ensure stable provision of premium quality products to automobile manufacturers in Asia.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polypropylene-foam-market

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foams segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global polypropylene foam market over the forecast period. Stringent regulations regarding carbon emissions is driving demand for expanded polypropylene foam as the material is eco-friendly, non-toxic, and easily recyclable.

Automotive segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Growth in the automotive industry and rising demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to drive rising demand for polypropylene foams during the forecast period.

The polypropylene foam market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Presence of major players in the region such as Kaneka Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and JSP Corporation is expected to support growth of the polypropylene foam market in the region during the forecast period.

Major players in the market include:

JSP Corporation

BASF SE

Kaneka Corporation

Hanwha Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Borealis AG

The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Sonoco Products Company

DS Smith plc,

The Woodbridge Group

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/4148

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global polypropylene foam market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foams



Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foams

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Packaging



Automotive



Consumer Products



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

Have a Look at Similar Research reports:

Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis By Material Type (Metals, Thermoplastics, Ceramics, Others), By Metal Type (Titanium, Stainless Steel, High-Performance Alloys, Aluminum, Precious Metals, Others), By Polymer Type, By Ceramics Type, By Process, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts To 2027

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Analysis By Grade (Rutile, Anatase), By Process (Chloride and Sulfate), By Application (Paints and Coatings, Plastics, Pulps and Paper, Cosmetics, Others), By Cosmetics Form, Product, Application And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

Polymer Binders Market Analysis By Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate, and Latex), By Form (Liquid, Powder, and High Solids), By Application (Architectural Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Textile & Carpets, Paper & Board and Construction Additives) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Size, Trends & Demand, By Product Form (Granular, Fine Powder, Micronized powder and Aqueous Dispersions), By PTFE Grade, By Application, By End-user, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Analysis By Product Type (White, Grey), By Application (Construction, Automotive, Packaging), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, MEA), ),- Global Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Coated Fabric Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Polymer, Rubber), By Raw Material (Base Fabrics, Adhesives), By Process (Direct Coating, Calendar Finishing, Hot Melt Extrusion Coating, Foam Finishing, Flame Lamination, Others), By End-user (Construction, Agriculture Clothing, Geotextiles, Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Packaging, Others), By Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027

Consumer Preference for Branded Clothing Reshaping Fashion Industry Landscape | Top 10 Clothing Companies

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read full Press Release at : https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-polypropylene-foam-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data